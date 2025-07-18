SimpliSmart receives SS&C Blue Prism’s 2025 Partner Excellence Award for Global Client Business Impact: Healthcare

Simplify Your Work

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpliSmart, a leading provider of AI-driven software automation solutions, has been honored with the prestigious SS&C Blue Prism 2025 Partner Excellence Award for Global Client Business Impact: Healthcare. This award recognizes the outstanding expertise in delivering SS&C Blue Prism’s AI-powered automation solutions, which streamline workflows and enhance workplace productivity.

Now in its seventh year, the prestigious awards program celebrates the transformative power of partnership. It showcases how partners are revolutionizing industries through SS&C Blue Prism’s AI-infused automation, helping to drive progress toward agentic capabilities, increasing value for customers and delivering more breakthrough innovation.

Global Head of Partnerships for SS&C Blue Prism, Michael Guidry, commented: “Congratulations to SimpliSmart, a valued partner committed to driving excellence through expertise and innovation. Your dedication to empowering our joint customers with AI-powered automation continues to transform business outcomes across organizations."

SimpliSmart received the SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence Award in Global Client Business Impact: Healthcare for its transformative work with Indiana University Health, where its automation solutions significantly reduced manual workload for the pathology team. SimpliSmart also developed a standardized Robotics Process Automation (RPA) roadmap to identify and implement automation opportunities across IU Health’s global enterprise. In less than two years, the team successfully delivered over 50 process automations, resulting in more than $2 million in annual cost savings. SimpliSmart’s AI-powered automation services support clients in healthcare, life sciences, insurance, and manufacturing by streamlining complex workflows, enhancing data security, and accelerating operational performance.

“We are honored to receive the SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence Award, which recognizes the real-world results our clients are achieving through AI-powered automation,” said Matt Gustitus, Founder & Lead Advisor, at SimpliSmart. “By leveraging the SS&C Blue Prism platform and methodology, we’ve helped healthcare organizations accelerate innovation, enhance patient and customer experiences, and improve operational efficiency. This award underscores our commitment to delivering intelligent automation solutions that drive meaningful and measurable value to employees and companies. As more healthcare providers embrace AI and automation, we’re excited to deliver meaningful results that improve their transformation journeys.”

About SimpliSmart

SimpliSmart is a leading provider of AI-driven automation (digital assistant) solutions, dedicated to streamlining workflows and enhancing workplace productivity. Since its founding in 2020, the company has focused on eliminating repetitive tasks, optimizing business processes, and supporting improved work-life balance for employees. Through the use of advanced smart automation technologies, including Agentic AI and Digital Agents, SimpliSmart empowers teams to concentrate on high-impact work, driving greater efficiency and sustainable business growth.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

