Author Diane Vann Releases Audiobook of 'Undermining the U.S. Constitution' to Warn Against Political Threats

Undermining the U.S. Constitution

Veteran and nurse compares communism in America to a hidden disease in her new audiobook.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and Vietnam War-era veteran Diane Vann presents a compelling diagnosis of America’s political health with the release of the audiobook version of “ Undermining the U.S. Constitution ”. In this thought-provoking work, Vann likens the rise of communism in the U.S. to an insidious disease, urging listeners to recognize the symptoms before it’s too late.In “Undermining the U.S. Constitution”, Vann explores the gradual infiltration of communist ideology in America, drawing parallels to a hidden cancer that threatens the nation's foundational values. She contrasts the principles of the U.S. Constitution—which established a representative republic—with the dangerous ideas outlined in Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto. Vann emphasizes that understanding this ideological threat is essential for the nation's survival.Vann delves into the symptoms of this political shift and contrasts them with the foundational ideals of the U.S. Constitution, emphasizing that the United States was founded as a representative republic, not a democracy. She highlights the distinction between the two systems, noting that a republic protects the rights of the minority from the potential tyranny of the majority, unlike a pure democracy.Diane Vann, RN served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era, enlisting through a special program to recruit nurses in training. She holds degrees in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Tennessee. Vann has been a passionate advocate for constitutional values, running in Georgia’s 8th District Republican primary in 2010 to raise awareness about the dangers of communism.Diane Vann’s audiobook release brings her urgent message to a wider audience. By addressing the ideological shifts in America’s political landscape, Vann aims to inspire listeners to reaffirm their commitment to the nation’s constitutional principles. The audiobook version of “Undermining the U.S. Constitution” is now available on Barnes & Noble About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

