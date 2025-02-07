Diane Vann Examines America’s Hidden Threat in “Undermining the U.S. Constitution” Audiobook Release

Undermining the U.S. Constitution

Nurse and author Diane Vann highlights the rising influence of communism in her book’s new audiobook version.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane Vann, a registered nurse and Vietnam War-era veteran, brings her thought-provoking political analysis to a wider audience with the release of the audiobook version of “ Undermining the U.S. Constitution ”. Drawing a parallel between a nation’s political health and a patient’s physical well-being, Vann delivers a compelling diagnosis of how the ideologies of communism have taken root in the United States, comparing them to an insidious disease that requires immediate treatment.In “Undermining the U.S. Constitution”, Vann compares the ideological threat of communism to a hidden cancer growing within the body of the United States. She reflects on her career as a nurse, recalling difficult moments when patients had to confront harsh diagnoses—and likens that experience to her own realization of communism’s growing influence in America. Through detailed analysis, Vann highlights the dangers of extremist socialism and advocates for a return to constitutional values as a cure for the nation’s political ailments.Diane Vann, RN, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War through a special program designed to recruit nurses in training. After graduating and obtaining her nursing license, she entered the Army Reserve Nurse Corps as a 1st Lieutenant and served three years of active duty. Her service included time in California and Germany, and she left the military with the rank of captain.With the release of her book’s audiobook version, Vann aims to educate a broader audience on the ideological challenges facing the nation and inspire a renewed commitment to constitutional values.Offering a unique and urgent perspective on America’s political landscape, “Undermining the U.S. Constitution” is available in both print and audiobook formats on Barnes & Noble About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

