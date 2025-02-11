Shush Inc. Named 2025 Platinum Winner for Communications API Solution Innovation by Juniper Research

Simple. Seamless. Silent

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc., a leading innovator in communications API technology, today announced that it has been awarded the Platinum Award for Communications API Solution Innovation in Juniper Research’s 2025 Future Digital Awards. This recognition not only celebrates Shush’s pioneering advancements in network APIs but also underscores its transformative impact on the global telecommunications industry, inspiring a new era of communication.

Shush’s cutting-edge API solutions empower telecom providers to seamlessly integrate advanced communication functionalities, optimize network efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams. By leveraging cloud-native technologies, Shush enables organizations to scale and modernize their communication infrastructure with agility and reliability.

“Shush is honored to be recognized by Juniper Research as the Platinum Winner in the Communication API Solution category. This award is a testament to Shush’s commitment to leading the industry forward. We are bullish on the growth of Network APIs in 2025 and look forward to sharing more global wins in the telecom industry,” said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc."

Shush’s platform provides unparalleled flexibility for developers and enterprises, ensuring seamless integration of real-time communication tools into applications. More importantly, it maintains a steadfast focus on security, compliance, and optimal performance, instilling confidence in the reliability of our solutions.

The company’s innovations are crucial in redefining how businesses engage with customers and partners in a hyper-connected digital era.

“Winning this award reaffirms Shush’s mission to drive the next generation of communication technologies. As enterprises continue to embrace digital transformation, our API-driven solutions are helping telecom providers and businesses deliver superior user experiences, operational efficiencies, and new monetization opportunities,” said Daryl Carlough, Co-Founder & CFO of Shush Inc.

This recognition from Juniper Research is the latest milestone in Shush’s rapid growth and industry leadership. As we look to the future, we are committed to expanding our API offerings suite and forging strategic partnerships across the telecom and enterprise landscape. This will enable us to continue advancing global connectivity solutions and delivering innovative communication technologies.

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a trailblazer in Network Authentication solutions and is dedicated to transforming convenience and reliability in the industry. With a strong focus on innovation, Shush Inc. delivers seamlessly integrated, cutting-edge authentication solutions tailored for Mobile Network Operators to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises, ensuring security and efficiency in every connection.

