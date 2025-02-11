North Star Fibroid Clinic Opens, Offering Women a Non-Surgical Solution for Uterine Fibroids

Tiny particles are injected into vessel to block blood supply to fibroids making them shrink

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Star Vascular and Interventional proudly announces the opening of the North Star Fibroid Clinic in Minneapolis, dedicated to providing women with an effective, non-surgical treatment for uterine fibroids The clinic specializes in Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE)—an FDA-approved, minimally invasive procedure that treats fibroids without surgery, incisions, or a lengthy recovery period.Uterine fibroids affect millions of women, often causing heavy menstrual bleeding, bloating, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and discomfort during intercourse. While traditional treatments like hysterectomy and myomectomy remain common, these surgeries come with significant risks, high costs, and long recovery times.UFE offers a safe, highly effective alternative. The board-certified, fellowship-trained Vascular and Interventional Radiologists at North Star Fibroid Clinic use advanced X-ray imaging to guide a thin catheter through the wrist or groin to the arteries supplying the fibroids. Tiny particles are then injected into these blood vessels, cutting off oxygenated blood flow to the fibroids. This causes the fibroids to shrink and disappear, leading to symptom relief.Why Choose UFE?✅ 93% of women report symptom improvement within days✅ Minimally invasive – no incisions, no general anesthesia✅ Outpatient procedure – typically under one hour, with same-day discharge✅ Faster recovery – most patients return to daily activities within a few days✅ Preserves the uterus – unlike hysterectomy, UFE allows women to keep their uterus"We are excited to offer UFE as a safe and effective solution for women suffering from uterine fibroids," said Dr. Amin Astani , Medical Director at North Star Fibroid Clinic. "This procedure allows us to treat fibroid-related symptoms without invasive surgery or hospital stays, helping women recover quickly and regain their quality of life."About North Star Fibroid ClinicNorth Star Fibroid Clinic is a premier healthcare provider in Minneapolis, specializing in minimally invasive, non-surgical fibroid treatment. With a commitment to innovation, patient-centered care, and advanced technology, the clinic provides personalized treatment plans in a compassionate, supportive environment.For more information, visit northstarfibroidclinic.com or call 952-522-4885.

