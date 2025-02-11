TransTech to host Fayetteville’s largest Truck Driving Open House

TransTech truck driving students training at the Fayetteville, NC Campus TransTech Fayetteville students practicing their pre-trip inspection

TransTech, North Carolina's largest truck driver training school is hosting its first Open House on Saturday, February 15th in Fayetteville, NC.

With the industry continuing to grow, our Open House this Saturday in Fayetteville will allow more people to learn about the great opportunities for Class A and Class B drivers” — Tyrel Sulzer

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransTech , North Carolina’s leading truck driver training and transportation solutions company will be hosting the area’s largest new truck driver Open House this Saturday, February 15th at their Fayetteville Campus from 11am-1pm."We are incredibly grateful for the warm reception we've received from the Fayetteville community. Since we opened this summer, we’ve had the privilege of training over 200 new truck drivers. Truck driving is one of North Carolina’s largest professions, employing more than 200,000 drivers statewide,” said Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech. “With the industry continuing to grow, our Open House this Saturday in Fayetteville will allow more people to learn about the great opportunities for Class A and Class B drivers."The TransTech Open House will be this Saturday, February 15th from 11am to 1pm. The Campus is located at 5236 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311. Guests will be able to see a variety of trucks, tour the facility, and learn about CDL training. Recruiters from Schneider, TMC Transportation, Stevens Transport, Covenant Transport, and Swift Transportation are expected to attend. The event is open to the public; no prior driving experience is needed."As a TransTech graduate, I know first-hand how effective the training was," said Kei Siler, Field Recruiter for Stevens Transport. "Trucking is a tremendous industry, and our first-year drivers can earn up to $70,000 after they complete their CDL training. We are excited to be a part of this weekend’s Open House, and hope to pre-hire several new driver trainees”, he added.TransTech Recruiter Cody Moore shared, “Since opening in August, we have been busy every day training new drivers. Our Fayetteville campus has grown faster than we ever expected, and we are excited to expand to meet the needs of the community”.About TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A or Class B commercial driver’s licenses. The standard course of study is offered, which adheres to the requirements and specifications set forth by the Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. TransTech, Inc. is highly respected among our Nation’s carriers – both locally and nationally. As a result, we allow our graduating students to gain employment in our Nation’s top trucking companies. Learn more at https://trans-tech.net/

