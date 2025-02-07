Maine DOE Update – February 7, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Commissioner Makin Kicks Off the 10th Annual Read to ME Challenge at Skillin Elementary School

The 10th annual Read to ME Challenge through the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now underway for the month of February! On Monday, Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin kicked off the Challenge at Skillin Elementary School in South Portland by reading I Can Be All Three by Salima Alikhan and Noor Sofi and Happy Pig Day! by Mo Willems to first-grade students. | More

Invitation to Apply to Be a Maine Inclusive Education Model Pilot School – Making Learning Accessible for All

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) are partnering to support a cohort of Maine public schools in becoming Inclusive Education Model sites for the state. This project is intended to provide participating Maine schools with five years of support to develop and implement sustainable, inclusive, and integrated multi-tiered systems of support for all students. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Power of Two Hours Spent in the Woods: How One Maine School Counselor Is Offering an Alternative to Detention

Leslie Trundy is in her twentieth year working as a school counselor. She says she absolutely loves her job at Morse High School in RSU 1. “I am so grateful to be a consistent adult in the lives of young people and to support them and their families through goal attainment and the challenges they face growing up,” Trundy said. “One of the things I like the most about my job is the ability to connect the right student with an enrichment activity that fosters their growth and passion.” | More

Outdoor Learning Educators Share Expertise With Panel Presentation at RSU 16 in Poland

On Monday, January 27, five educators from schools that received funding from the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) project participated in two panel presentations at RSU 16 in Poland. The panels, led by representatives from the Maine DOE’s RREV Research and Design (R&D) team, consisted of educators from schools in MSAD 28 (Camden), MSAD 17 (Oxford Hills), RSU 10 (Rumford), Falmouth, and Portland who shared their RREV pilot projects and ongoing efforts in experiential outdoor learning. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration NOW for Inclusive Education Conference on April 10

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for the state’s first Inclusive Education Conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. The conference theme is “Reimagining Education: Empowering All Learners, Embracing All Abilities.” It will provide school communities (educators, administrators, families, and students) with the tools necessary to empower every student, particularly those with disabilities, by embracing diverse abilities and ensuring that all students have the support they need to build inclusive, meaningful futures. | More

You’re Invited! Join the Conversation About Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Practices in Maine

Educators across Maine are invited to participate in facilitated discussions this spring regarding Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS). These discussions will provide an opportunity for educators to share their experiences, explore best practices, and address challenges in implementing MTSS across academics, behavior, social-emotional learning, and attendance supports. | More

Webinar: Innovative Journalism – Educational Resources with Retro Report

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Civics Teacher Leader Fellow Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski as she hosts David Olson, Director of Education at Retro Report, for an informative session exploring the organization’s rich educational resources. | More

