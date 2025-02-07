Three Dallas Emergency Rooms recognized by Minus 2 Degrees for their commitment to reducing carbon emissions

Ribbon Cutting at Highland Park ER, Dallas

DALLAS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minus 2 Degrees ( M2D ) is proud to recognize Highland Park Emergency Room, Lakewood Emergency Room, and Preston Hollow Emergency Room with the "Road to Net Zero" award. These facilities exemplify the commitment needed to reduce carbon emissions and embrace sustainable practices within the healthcare sector.Through its partnership, these emergency rooms have begun implementing innovative strategies to reduce energy consumption, cut emissions, and enhance their operational efficiency, all while continuing to provide the high standard of care their communities rely on.This kind of leadership is essential as the healthcare sector adapts to the challenges of climate change. Highland Park, Lakewood, and Preston Hollow are proving that sustainability and healthcare excellence can go hand in hand, making Dallas a leader in sustainable healthcare innovation."Achieving sustainability is not just a goal, it’s a responsibility. Through our collaboration with M2D, we are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint while continuing to prioritize the health and well-being of our patients," said Edwin Espinosa, Facility Administrator.This recognition is more than just about reducing emissions. It’s a reflection of the vision shared with our partners, a future where healthcare facilities operate more efficiently, reduce their environmental impact, and lead by example.M2D is dedicated to supporting organizations like these on their journey to a net-zero future. By fostering innovation and providing actionable insights, it aims to create a more sustainable world, one institution at a time.Highland Park, Lakewood, and Preston Hollow Emergency Rooms have been commended for their leadership and commitment to a sustainable future. Together, they are showing how the healthcare sector can be a driving force in building a better, greener tomorrow.

