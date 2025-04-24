Minus 2 Degrees Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification — Joining the Ranks of Global Quality Leaders

Achieving ISO certification is not just a milestone; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, trust, and impactful change” — said Fawad Sarwar, President, Minus 2 Degrees.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minus 2 Degrees (M2D), a global leader in sustainability, decarbonization, and emissions analytics for healthcare, technology, sport, and urban development, has been recognized with achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, the world's most recognized standard for quality management systems.​This prestigious certification, the world’s most recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS), places M2D among a distinguished group of organizations committed to excellence, a process-oriented approach, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction.The ISO 9001:2015 standard evaluates an organization's quality management system (QMS) across various parameters, including:​- Design and implementation of quality management systems- Operational efficiency and risk-based thinking- Systematic documentation and record-keeping- Commitment to meeting client expectations and regulatory compliance​“Achieving ISO certification is not just a milestone; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, trust, and impactful change,” said Fawad Sarwar, President, Minus 2 Degrees. “This certification assures our clients and partners that M2D operates at the highest global standards, delivering reliable, transparent, and scalable outcomes.”This accomplishment is the result of a comprehensive and rigorous audit process, reflecting M2D's deep commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and a culture of continuous improvement.​Working with ISO 9001:2015 certified suppliers offers several benefits, including consistency and reliability, risk mitigation, continuous improvement, and regulatory compliance.

