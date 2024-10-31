TOURPLAN TRANSFORMS GLOBAL TRAVEL INDUSTRY WITH SOFTWARE UPGRADE: NX VERSION 2.5

I’m incredibly proud of Tourplan’s dedicated team who has built and now released these latest product enhancements via NX version 2.5” — Tourplan’s CEO, Craig Gray

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourplan, the global leader in software solutions for tour operators and destination management companies, has released a key upgrade to its technology platform with the release of NX Version 2.5. This system-wide update delivers new operational and accounting functionality, alongside a number of user experience enhancements, reinforcing Tourplan’s commitment to ongoing innovation in the travel industry.Tourplan’s CEO, Craig Gray said, “Following our extremely successful Version 2 product launch in August 2023, I’m incredibly proud of Tourplan’s dedicated team who has built and now released these latest product enhancements via NX version 2.5”. "Our clients’ needs and insights drive our innovation, and NX Version 2.5 is a direct result of close collaboration with our global clients, ensuring our software evolves in line with the demands of the tourism sector.” said Gray.John Snelling, Tourplan’s Chief Technology Officer added, “Tourplan is dedicated to continuously enhancing its products and services to ensure our clients businesses thrive. We continue to deliver innovative, cutting-edge solutions that specifically empower and meet our clients’ ongoing needs.”Tourplan NX Version 2.5 is available to Tourplan’s client world-wide now and is packed with exciting new features designed to enhance the user experience and streamline tourism business operations.

