NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and the Navy’s IBoss, played a central role in the event, delivering the keynote address at the Information Warfare Pavilion and participating in a high-profile plenary panel on the conference's opening day. His remarks underscored the increasing demand for IW capabilities in today's rapidly evolving maritime security environment.

"In today's battlespace, information is not just an enabler—it is a decisive warfighting tool," said Vernazza. "Superiority at sea requires superiority in the information domain, and that means leveraging our capabilities across intelligence, cyber warfare, electronic warfare, and battlespace awareness."

The IW Pavilion served as a focal point for discussions and demonstrations, drawing in military leaders, industry partners, and academia to explore the latest advancements in cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and secure communications. The pavilion provided an immersive experience showcasing how NAVIFOR is delivering cutting-edge IW capabilities to the fleet.

"The presence of the IW Pavilion at WEST is invaluable," said IBoss. "It allows us to not only demonstrate our operational capabilities but also engage in meaningful discussions with the brightest minds in industry and academia. These conversations directly impact our ability to stay ahead of adversaries in the information domain."

Having a strong IW presence at the largest maritime conference on the West Coast also reinforced the Navy’s emphasis on integrating IW across all warfare areas. Throughout the event, NAVIFOR leaders met with stakeholders to discuss critical topics such as strengthening cyber resilience, improving electromagnetic spectrum operations, and enhancing battlespace awareness for decision superiority.

"Our adversaries are rapidly advancing their own information warfare capabilities," said Vernazza during the plenary panel discussion. "If we are not continuously innovating and refining our approach, we risk losing the advantage. Events like WEST allow us to collaborate, share knowledge, and accelerate the development of solutions that keep us ahead."

NAVIFOR Sailors and civilians were also actively engaged throughout the conference, providing firsthand perspectives on how IW is applied in real-world operations. Panel discussions and breakout sessions focused on the evolving role of cyber warfare in naval operations, data-driven decision-making, and the challenges of securing networks in contested environments.

One of the key takeaways from WEST 2025 was the importance of partnerships. By fostering relationships between the military, industry, and academia, NAVIFOR continues to ensure the Navy has the tools and talent necessary to meet future challenges.

"We cannot do this alone," Vernazza emphasized. "Our partnerships are essential to developing the cutting-edge technologies and strategies we need to maintain information dominance. The conversations we have here at WEST help shape the future of naval operations."

As NAVIFOR looks to the future, its commitment to warfighter readiness and information warfare excellence remains steadfast. WEST 2025 served as both a showcase of capabilities and a reminder of the ever-growing importance of information warfare in achieving maritime superiority.

NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.

