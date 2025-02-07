ECO Canada’s New Report Highlights Manitoba’s Environmental Workforce Needs Through 2033

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new labour market research report, Manitoba’s Cross-Sectoral and Multidisciplinary Environmental Workforce: A Snapshot of Employment and Hiring Needs to 2033, reveals vital insights into the province's growing demand for environmental talent across industries. Co-published by ECO Canada and the Manitoba Environmental Industry Association (MEIA), this report underscores the critical role of environmental professionals in driving sustainable economic growth.

With global attention increasingly focused on responsible economic development, Manitoba’s environmental workforce faces unprecedented opportunities. This report provides an in-depth look at current and future employment trends, hiring needs, and areas of specialization critical to the province’s sustainability goals.

Key Findings Include:

• Manitoba’s environmental sector is projected to need more than 4,000 new workers with environmental competencies by 2033, driven by cross-sectoral demand for skills in areas such as renewable energy, water management, and sustainable construction.

• Industries ranging from agriculture to advanced manufacturing are integrating environmental talent to meet sustainability standards and regulatory requirements.

• New opportunities are emerging across a wide range of fields, with strong demand for environmental professionals skilled in science, engineering, skilled trades and business operations.

“This report offers an invaluable roadmap for understanding Manitoba’s environmental workforce landscape,” said Geni Peters, Director of Research for ECO Canada. “Our data shows that environmental talent will play a central role in achieving the province’s long-term economic and sustainability goals.”

ABOUT ECO CANADA

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – ECO Canada champions the end-to-end career of an environmental professional, aiming to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities.

ECO Canada works alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure that Canada is supported as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. Over the past 30 years, ECO Canada has forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market. Today, ECO Canada remains the go-to source in the environmental labour market; with research that provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry’s economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

