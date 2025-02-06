Caribbean Airlines Supports ECO Canada’s Day 2 Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference February 17-19, 2025 | Jamaica

HANOVER, JAMAICA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Canada is proud to announce that Caribbean Airlines will be a part-sponsor for Day 2 of the highly anticipated 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo, taking place from February 17 to 19, 2025, at the newly inaugurated Princess Grand.

This year's conference theme, "Coastal Management for Tourism Resilience using Digital Technologies," aims to unite industry leaders, policymakers, technology experts, and academics in a collaborative effort to explore innovative solutions that enhance the resilience of coastal tourism.

As the leading airline in the Caribbean, Caribbean Airlines is committed to promoting sustainable tourism and supporting initiatives that strengthen the region's economic and environmental resilience. By sponsoring ECO Canada’s Day 2 of the conference, the airline emphasizes its dedication to integrating digital technologies into coastal management, ensuring the longevity and prosperity of Caribbean tourism as well as building meaningful relationships with Canadian organizations.

The Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo, supported by esteemed partners including the Ministry of Tourism Jamaica, UN Tourism, the European Union, ECO Canada, the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center, Mastercard, the International Tourism and Investment Conference, and Princess Hotels and Resorts, addresses the pressing need for sustainable tourism practices to secure long-term viability and growth.

Since its inception in 2021, the conference has evolved to cover vital themes such as digital transformation, sustainable development, and community engagement in tourism resilience. This year's agenda will feature discussions on cutting-edge innovations, including cybersecurity, immersive realities, AI, robotics, the Metaverse, and IoT, all aimed at building resilience in the tourism sector.

Through ECO Canada, Canadian companies, especially those in sustainable tourism, environmental technology, digital innovation, and coastal management, stand to gain significantly from aligning with this influential conference.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera commented : “Caribbean Airlines’ vision is to connect the Caribbean seamlessly and sustainably and it is our pleasure as an advocate of sustainable tourism to sponsor this Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo. I am especially delighted to be a panelist since tourism is the primary source of income for many Caribbean countries and there should be focus on the interdependence of regional economies, culture, and the environment. Caribbean Airlines has a robust sustainability programme based on the pillars of education, wellness, and community.”

Caribbean Airlines’ sponsorship of ECO Canada’s Day 2 at the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo exemplifies its commitment to sustainable tourism and the advancement of digital technologies in coastal management. This partnership not only reinforces the airline's dedication to the Caribbean's economic and environmental resilience but also provides Canadian companies with a unique opportunity to engage with global leaders in tourism and technology.

ABOUT ECO CANADA

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – ECO Canada champions the end-to-end career of an environmental professional, aiming to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities.

ECO Canada works alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure that Canada is supported as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. Over the past 30 years, ECO Canada has forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market. Today, ECO Canada remains the go-to source in the environmental labour market; with research that provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry’s economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

