Altano Group Partners with Performance Equine Associates to Advance Veterinary Standards

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting development within the equine veterinary community, Altano Group , an international leader in equine veterinary medicine, is announcing Performance Equine Associates , a renowned full-service equine hospital and ambulatory practice located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, near the Texas state border, has joined the Altano Group.Altano Group, known for its dedication to high medical standards, compassionate care, and innovation, sees Performance Equine Associates as a natural fit. Performance Equine Associates’ unwavering commitment to excellence and its strong industry reputation align seamlessly with Altano’s vision of advancing veterinary medicine through collaboration and innovation. “Drs. Easter and Troop’s dedication to exceptional care and forward-thinking solutions connects perfectly with the values we uphold at Altano,” said Dr. Chris Berezowski, Altano North America’s Chief Medical Officer.Performance Equine Associates brings to the table extensive expertise in sports medicine, surgery, general equine medicine, and reproduction. Dr. Lane Easter, a prominent leader at the practice and in the veterinary industry, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the opportunity to partner with a global network of veterinarians to enhance patient care and drive innovative research.For instance, their study into the potential link between EHV-5 and Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus infections underscores critical global equine health challenges and inspires the development of new vaccines, marking a significant step forward in advancing equine healthcare worldwide.This alliance also empowers Performance Equine Associates to elevate its practice through Altano's resources, including professional development opportunities and operational support. Moreover, it aligns with shared values, such as a deep love for horses and a commitment to compassionate veterinary care, highlighting both organizations’ goals of being employers of choice in the industry.Altano’s geographic reach is also broadened by this addition, extending their capacity to serve diverse equine communities and reinforcing their commitment to exceptional care on a global scale. "Together, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our patients, their owners, and our collective teams," Dr. Berezowski notes.Altano Group and Performance Equine Associates look forward to a prosperous future together, united by their dedication to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in equine veterinary medicine.

