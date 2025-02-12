US Sports Camps Partners with Sofive Soccer Centers and XL Sports World

Official Provider of Nike Sports Camps Broadens Impact in Youth Sports through Exciting New Collaboration

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC) , the largest sports camp network in North America and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Sofive Soccer Centers , recently expanded through their acquisition of XL Sports World. This collaboration will bring Nike Sports Camps to Sofive's and XL Sports World's extensive network of facilities across the U.S.The partnership represents a unique and innovative approach to youth sports programming. USSC will oversee the operations, providing experienced directors and staff to ensure a high-quality, engaging environment for every camper. The multi-sport program will introduce kids to a wide array of sports and games, fostering a love for physical activity while promoting essential values like teamwork, sportsmanship, and fun."This partnership is a significant step forward for US Sports Camps as we continue to expand our reach and impact in youth sports," said Brendan Doyle, President of US Sports Camps. "By combining Sofive's outstanding facilities and USSC’s expertise in programming and staffing, we are creating a model that could redefine our recreation and multi-sport camps and provide more opportunities for kids to stay active."Sofive's recent acquisition of XL Sports World marks a major milestone in their mission to provide premier sports experiences. As part of the deal, Sofive also acquired XL Soccer Travel Clubs, including Orlando City Soccer School Lake Nona and FC America Florida. XL Soccer World features facilities with indoor and outdoor fields, leagues, tournaments, and diverse sports programs for players of all ages. With USSC bringing their expertise to the table, these programs are set to deliver an unmatched youth sports experience."We are excited to collaborate with US Sports Camps to bring high-quality, fun, and inclusive sports programs to communities across the country. This partnership will play a key role in shaping the future of youth sports programming," said Jean-Damien Ladeuil, COO & Co Founder of Sofive.For more information about this partnership and upcoming camps, visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/welcome/xl-sports-world. ###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.About Sofive and XL Sports WorldSofive Soccer Centers is a leading provider of world-class indoor soccer facilities designed for players of all ages and skill levels. Their recent acquisition of XL Sports World extends their reach and ability to deliver premier youth programming. Learn more about Sofive's recent expansion on their website.

