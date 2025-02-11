US Sports Camps and Game On! Sports 4 Girls Empower Future Athletes Through All-Girls Sports Camps

We’re cultivating an environment where girls ranging in grades K - 8th are encouraged to explore, grow, and lead, both on the field and in life.” — Barb Lazarus, co-owner of Game On! Sports 4 Girls

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC) , the largest sports camp network in North America, has teamed up with Game On! Sports 4 Girls , co-owned by Barb Lazarus and Sara Hokin Rubin, to provide transformative all-girls multi-sport camps. With a mission to build strong, confident girls on and off the field, Game On! Sports 4 Girls provides an inclusive, supportive environment where girls, regardless of their level of experience, can thrive through athletic experiences.In an era where representation in sports is still growing, all-girls camps offered through USSC like Game On! Sports 4 Girls are crucial in breaking barriers and fostering equitable access to sports. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, sports participation is directly linked to higher self-esteem, improved academic performance, and reduced anxiety in girls. Additionally, girls who engage in sports are more likely to develop leadership skills that translate into success in academics, careers, and personal relationships. With Game On! Sports 4 Girls, girls gain the gift of confidence, self-expression, and the opportunity to build lifelong friendships in a supportive environment."Game On! Sports 4 Girls’ commitment to empowering young girls through sports, along with their ability to tailor programs for each age group, aligns perfectly with our mission at US Sports Camps. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are excited to expand our impact together, fostering confidence, resilience, and a love for sports in the next generation of women athletes," said Brendan Doyle, President of US Sports Camps.Game On! Sports 4 Girls offers campers a chance to explore a variety of sports, from team games like soccer and basketball to individual activities like tennis and yoga, promoting both physical and mental growth. This diverse approach boosts strength, flexibility, and coordination while minimizing burnout. It also challenges girls to think creatively, adapt, and strategize, helping them discover or deepen a passion for athletics.“Our camps are about much more than sports,” said Barb Lazarus, co-owner of Game On! Sports 4 Girls. “We’re cultivating an environment where girls ranging in grades K - 8th are encouraged to explore, grow, and lead, both on the field and in life.”For more than 16 years, Game On! Sports for Girls has empowered thousands of young athletes by integrating skill-building with personal development in an all-girls environment. This year, as US Sports Camps celebrates its 50th anniversary, their partnership expands this mission, offering even more opportunities for girls to grow through sports.“We believe in the power of sports to shape lives,” added Sara Hokin Rubin, co-owner of Game On! Sports 4 Girls. “Our camps are designed to be a launching pad for girls to discover their potential—not just as athletes, but as leaders and changemakers.”For more information about US Sports Camps and Game On! Sports 4 Girls’ partnership, visit the Chicago Camp location’s website or the Lake Forest Camp location’s website.###About Game On! Sports 4 GirlsGame On! Sports 4 Girls offers all-girls sports programs that promote skill development, leadership, and personal growth. Their mission is to inspire girls to find joy in sports while developing essential life skills that will serve them in all aspects of life. Learn more about about their two camp locations in Chicago and Lake Forest.About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

