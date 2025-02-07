Next Day Access Phoenix: Territory Expansion

Next Day Access, a leading accessibility solutions provider, is pleased to announce a second Arizona territory expansion with Next Day Access Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is pleased to announce a second Arizona territory expansion with Next Day Access Phoenix. The franchise is owned and operated by Dominic D’Arpino, April Springer, Chris Bakalars, and Carl Loge.Next Day Access’s first Arizona location is in Tucson, which launched in April 2024, owned and operated by the same team. Dominic D’Arpino’s work in the medical device industry began 24 years ago, with 8 years dealing with accessibility and safe patient handling. “The entire network has always been first class,” Dominic stated when working with Next Day Access. “My business partners that operate Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Kansas City are prime examples of this!”With the continued success of the Tucson location, it made perfect sense to expand to Phoenix to broaden its services to those in need. “Being able to grow our Next Day Access business means that we are successfully impacting our community in a positive way,” says Dominic.“This not only includes those that we help regain their independence but also the local organizations that help to coordinate care for these individuals.” This is at the heart of what this team does, and what they most look forward to is “to help improve the lives of more clients and provide new employees with an opportunity to grow with a company that truly values their contributions.”About Next Day Access PhoenixNext Day Access Phoenix will provide personalized accessibility and mobility solutions, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, and wheelchair lifts, to individuals of all ages in the Phoenix Metro, East Valley, and West Valley areas.To learn more about Next Day Access Phoenix, contact their team at 833-707-7267 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/phoenix-az About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

