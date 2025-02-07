Article 85 Hearing - BLC - February 25, 2025 at 6 p.m.
The Boston Landmarks Commission has received a complete Article 85 Demolition Delay application for 19 Kenton Road in Jamaica Plain. This property is a pending landmark but does not have any protections until the designation is finalized.
If invoked, Article 85 (Demolition Delay) allows the Boston Landmarks Commission to delay demolition for up to 90 days. After this period expires, the property may be demolished. Public comments on this application, as well as other demolition delay applications, are welcome.
Please submit public comment here if you have any information about this property.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.