Detroit VA Celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients with the Help of Community Partners

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Detroit VA is proudly celebrating its Veteran patients alongside community partners for National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. National Salute to Veteran Patients Week celebrates the Veterans who come seek healthcare at Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.Who: Detroit VA Healthcare System, VFW, Soldiers Angels, The Red Cross, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Elks LodgeWhat:Sunday, February 99:00 a.m.: VFW visits to pass out gifts to inpatients at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center (VAMC).Monday, February 109:30 a.m.: Coffee, donuts and muffins will be distributed to visiting Veterans at the Blue Entrance of the John D. Dingell VAMC.10:00 a.m.: Gifts will be passed out on each floor to Veterans in the Clinics1:00 p.m.: An Ice cream social will be held in the Atrium of the Blue Entrance of the John D. Dingell VAMC.2:00 p.m. An Ice Cream Social will be held for Veterans in the Community Living Center (CLC).Tuesday, February 119:00 a.m.: Hats, gloves, scarves, tote bags, coffee, hot chocolate, juice, donuts, muffins, cookies and fruit will be passed out in the blue entrance of the John D. Dingell VAMC.10:00 a.m.: Soldiers Angels will be distributing gifts and will host a photo booth around near the blue entrance of the John D. Dingell VAMC.10:00 a.m.: Music will be performed at the blue entrance of the John D. Dingell VAMC until 11:00 a.m.12:00 p.m.: Lunch will be delivered for Veterans in the John D. Dingell VAMC CLC.Wednesday, February 129:00 a.m.: Coffee and donuts will be passed out, along with gifts from the Detroit VA Center of Development and Civic Engagement.1:00 p.m.: The Red Cross will be visiting with goodie bags with therapy dogs for visiting Veterans and Veterans in the CLC.Thursday, February 1310:00 a.m.: Rory the Lions Mascot will be walking around the hospital until 11:30 a.m..Friday, February 149:00 a.m.: Coffee and donuts will be distributed alongside gifts from the Detroit VA Center of Development and Civic Engagement.Congresswoman Debbie Dingell will visit to pass out Valentines cards to inpatients.Saturday, February 1510:00 a.m.: VFW visits to pass out gifts to inpatients at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center (VAMC).The Elks Lodge will be hosting lunch for Veterans at the Valor Center.When: Events celebrating Veteran Patients will occur from Sunday, Feb. 8 to Saturday, Feb. 15.Where: These events will be hosted primarily at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, but there will be some at the Valor Center (3245 East Jefferson Ave, Detroit). See the schedule for more information.For more information about the Detroit VA Healthcare System and services available to Veterans, visit www.va.gov/detroit-health-care and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VADetroit.About John D. Dingell Medical CenterSince 1939, the John D. Dingell has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit www.va.gov/detroit-health-care

