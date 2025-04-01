VA Secretary to Visit Detroit VA Medical Center

Secretary Collins will meet with Veterans receiving care at Detroit VA.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday April 1st, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins will visit and tour the Detroit VA Medical Center. During the visit, he will meet with facility leadership and frontline staff to discuss accomplishments and challenges at this robust facility that serves the healthcare needs of nearly 350,000 Veterans living in Michigan’s lower peninsula. In addition, Secretary Collins will meet with Veterans receiving care at Detroit VA’s inpatient care unit.Following his tour, he will hold a media availability at 10:30 a.m.SCHEDULE FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLYWho: VA Secretary Doug Collins, Congressman John James (R-MI)What: Remarks and Media AvailabilityWhen: Tuesday, April 1 at 10:30 a.m. Please arrive no later than 10:00 a.m.Where: Detroit VA Medical Center, Multipurpose Room B1290 (Red Building)4646 John R StDetroit, Mich. 48201PLEASE NOTE: Parking available in Blue parking structure.RSVP: Media should RSVP to Bill Putnam, VA Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, William.putnam@va.gov or (312) 383-8896Contacts:Bill Putnam, VA Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, William.putnam@va.gov or (312) 383-8896Bill Browning, Detroit VAMC Public Affairs, william.browning@va.gov or (313) 244-7707

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.