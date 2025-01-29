Detroit VA Leadership Listens to Veterans Concerns and Kudos at Benefits Fair and Town Hall Event

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Detroit VA Healthcare System hosted a benefits fair and town hall on January 27, at VFW Post 9283 in Southgate. At the benefits fair portion prior to the town hall, Veterans had the opportunity to speak with organizations about the benefits and services they have earned.During the town hall, Veterans asked a variety of questions ranging from upcoming changes to the facility, what is being done to limit provider turnaround and what eligibility requirements are to receive care at a VA facility.“I am grateful to hear directly from Veterans about the issues that face them,” said Chris Cauley the Detroit VA Healthcare System’s executive director. “Town halls are an incredible opportunity to connect and learn, which is something we are always trying to do, to know exactly what hurdles Veterans are facing in receiving their benefits.”The leadership team discussed additions of care like Electrophysiology, and the new physical changes throughout John D. Dingell VA Medical Center like the installation and replacement of elevator systems throughout the building, upcoming parking garage improvements and healthcare system expansions, including our recently opened Downriver community clinic.For more information about the Detroit VA Healthcare System and services available to Veterans may visit the following website www.va.gov/detroit-health-care and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VADetroit.About John D. Dingell Medical CenterSince 1939, the John D. Dingell has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit www.va.gov/detroit-health-care

