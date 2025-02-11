Eva Carlston Academy Broadens Middle School Program to Now Welcome 11-Year-Olds

Eva Carlston Academy now serves 11-year-old girls, expanding its middle school program to provide earlier intervention and comprehensive therapeutic care.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eva Carlston Academy is excited to announce the expansion of its middle school program to now serve 11-year-old girls. This enhancement reflects the academy’s commitment to providing comprehensive care tailored to the emotional, social, and academic needs of young individuals and their families.

“We are thrilled to broaden our reach and provide our services to an even younger group of girls who can benefit from our comprehensive care,” said Kristi Ragsdale, Executive Director of Eva Carlston Academy. “By welcoming 11-year-olds, we aim to intervene earlier in the developmental journey, helping these young girls build the skills and resilience they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives.”

Eva Carlston Academy operates in two dedicated residential homes, each designed to support specific age groups. The middle school house serves girls ages 11-14 (grades 6-8), incorporating expressive and play therapy approaches that foster creativity, emotional expression, and social connection. The high school house provides care for girls ages 15-17 (grades 9-12) with a focus on emotional growth, academic success, and artistic exploration.

Situated in an urban environment, Eva Carlston Academy leverages its proximity to cultural, artistic, and recreational resources, ensuring a dynamic setting for healing and personal development.

About Eva Carlston Academy

Eva Carlston Academy is a female-owned and operated facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to providing girls with a second chance in life. Eva Carlston Academy is a licensed residential treatment center near Salt Lake City, offering a clinically intensive, family-style program for young women aged 11-17. The academy integrates therapeutic support with educational and artistic opportunities, fostering growth and healing in a structured yet nurturing environment. With a comprehensive therapeutic and academic program, Eva Carlston Academy is committed to helping students heal and thrive.

For more information on Eva Carlston, contact Ally at ally@evacarlston.com or 801-896-4677.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.