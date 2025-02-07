OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY WELCOMES STASIA DEMARCO AS CONTENT EDITOR

Occupational Health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, is pleased to welcome Stasia DeMarco to the team as Content Editor.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occupational Health & Safety , providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, a division of Converge360 and 1105 Media , is pleased to announce the addition of Stasia DeMarco to the team as Content Editor. DeMarco will play a key role in delivering timely and essential news on occupational health and safety to our audience.“I am so excited to have Stasia come on board,” said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Occupational Health & Safety. “She brings a wealth of experience from several aspects of journalism that will greatly enhance our online news and features, webinar programs, and the SafetyPod podcast. Stasia is a perfect fit!”DeMarco comes to Occupational Health & Safety with a robust background in journalism. Previously, she worked as a Multimedia Editor for CBS Philly, Adjunct Associate Professor of Graduate and Undergraduate programs at Drexel University, Broadcast Journalist at KYW Newsradio, and Book Reviewer for The Philadelphia Inquirer, among other positions.In her new role, DeMarco will be responsible for writing news and feature articles, hosting our sponsor and editorial webinars, co-hosting the SafetyPod worker health and safety podcast, and managing our social media channels."With a strong background in journalism and content creation, I am excited to bring my skills to the occupational health and safety field. I look forward to informing, engaging, and contributing to conversations that promote safer and healthier workplaces,” said DeMarco.Kopf encouraged media relations and marketing professionals in the workplace health and safety industry to add DeMarco to their news distribution lists. She can be reached at sdemarco@1105media.com.###About Occupational Health & SafetyOccupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While we cover a wide variety of topics, every issue of our print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

