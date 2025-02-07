Gravitas Recruitment Group Launches Specialist Salesforce Division Led by Industry Veterans

Harriet Secker and Martin Jones

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Recruitment Group, a technology recruitment specialist, has launched its dedicated Salesforce Division, expanding its specialist recruitment services. The new division will be run by market experts, Harriet Secker and Martin Jones, who bring over 40 years of recruitment experience between them.

For Businesses:

The division offers targeted recruitment solutions across the entire Salesforce ecosystem, permanent, contract, interim, temp, C-Suite and retained. Businesses can access talent pools for roles such as Salesforce Architects, Developers, Business Analysts, Project Managers and Technical Consultants. The team works with Salesforce Partners, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and end-user organisations, helping to match technical expertise with specific platform implementations and customisations.

For Candidates:

Salesforce professionals get access to exclusive opportunities across various sectors and organisation sizes, from start up to enterprise level implementations. The team have access to specialist insights including market rates, career progression paths and certification recommendations. Candidates will benefit from the team’s knowledge of Salesforce career paths and technical requirements across different specialisms within the ecosystem.

"The launch of our Salesforce Division represents a significant milestone in Gravitas's growth strategy," said Jo Callaghan, UK Technology Director at Gravitas Recruitment Group. "With the Salesforce ecosystem continuing to expand rapidly, Harriet and Martin’s deep understanding of the market and long-standing relationships within the community, position us uniquely to connect outstanding talent with exceptional opportunities."

Secker and Jones have a proven track record of success having built and grown a successful Salesforce recruitment division over the past 8 years. In fact, they originally worked together back in 1999 for 10 years, alongside Gravitas’s current CEO and co-Founder, Jonathan Ellerbeck, meaning they bring a strong foundation of working synergy and market knowledge.

About Gravitas Recruitment Group:

Gravitas Recruitment Group is an award-winning recruitment specialist. Its consultative approach, combined with cutting-edge recruitment technology, ensures the best match of talent to opportunity for clients and candidates.

For more information about Gravitas Recruitment Group’s Salesforce Division or to get in touch visit www.gravitasgroup.co.uk.

