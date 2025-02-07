Overwatch Holdings Expands Global Footprint with Launch of EMEA Operations

OVERWATCH Holdings EMEA

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Holdings Inc. is proud to announce its expansion into the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region with the launch of Overwatch Holdings International, headquartered in Canary Warf, London. This initiative underscores Overwatch’s long-term vision of raising the bar for expertise, execution, and reliability in mission-critical infrastructure all while honoring our commitment of empowering the communities we serve.Strengthening Leadership for Global GrowthTo lead this initiative, Karli Smith has been named President of EMEA and has relocated from Overwatch’s headquarters in Austin, Texas to London, demonstrating the company’s deep investment in the region. Smith has played an instrumental role in Overwatch’s rapid growth and expansion in the U.S., driving operational leadership, process optimization, and strategic execution over the past few years. Her experience in scaling operations, building high-performing teams, and delivering client focused solutions positions her perfectly to lead Overwatch’s next phase of global expansion.Additionally, Peter Patsalides joins Overwatch as Head of Mission Critical. Peter is a senior professional manager and executive with over 30 years of experience in the construction industry in general, and for the last 25 years, the data center industry in particular. In that time, he has played a leading role in building some of the largest data centers on behalf of some of the biggest DC companies in the US and EMEA, such as CyrusOne and DR.Overwatch has been working in the EMEA region for several years and is now making a massive commitment to its customers by formally establishing Overwatch Holdings International. The company believes it can provide EMEA customers with the same level of professionalism, strategic expertise, and operational excellence that have set Overwatch apart in the United States. With a strong leadership team and dedicated presence in EMEA, Overwatch is bringing its proven strategies for operational excellence, team development, and mission-critical innovation to the region. The expansion ensures that clients across EMEA receive the same high-caliber service, technical expertise, and commitment to excellence that have fueled Overwatch’s success in the U.S. This global approach allows Overwatch to deliver tailored solutions, drive industry advancements, and foster long-term partnerships with mission-critical organizations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Holdings, on Global Expansion"This expansion into EMEA is a defining moment for Overwatch. The global demand for mission-critical infrastructure has never been greater, and we are stepping up to meet it with the highest levels of service and expertise. With Karli leading the charge, supported by industry powerhouses like Peter, Overwatch is poised to redefine the standards of excellence for mission-critical operations worldwide."A Commitment to Excellence & Workforce DevelopmentBeyond expansion, Overwatch Holdings Inc. is investing heavily in leadership and training, working towards becoming the first fully certified organization in the data center industry where every team member holds an industry-recognized certification. This initiative underscores Overwatch’s long-term vision of raising the bar for expertise, execution, and reliability in mission-critical infrastructure.Karli Smith, President of EMEA, on the Road Ahead"I’m honored to lead Overwatch Holdings International as we enter the EMEA market. This region presents incredible opportunities, and we are committed to building strong partnerships while delivering solutions that align with Overwatch’s core values of integrity, excellence, and innovation."About Overwatch HoldingsOverwatch Holdings is a global leader in mission-critical infrastructure consulting and full-service owner representation. The company provides strategic guidance, operational oversight, and cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the data center and telecom industries. Committed to innovation, excellence, and integrity, Overwatch empowers organizations to build and operate high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide.

