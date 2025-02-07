Together Culture Announces The Kite Festival In Cambridge

7-9 February 2025: The Kite Festival will bring together immersive experiences, bold conversations, and live performances to explore Cambridge’s hidden stories

7-9 February 2025: The Kite Festival will bring together immersive experiences, bold conversations, and live performances to explore Cambridge’s hidden stories

Storytelling allows us to investigate how we can adapt, collaborate and find new ways to prosper. We’re incredibly excited to be sharing The Navigator with Cambridge residents at The Kite Festival.” — Dr Violeta Tsenova

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 7-9 February 2025. The Kite Festival brings together immersive experiences, bold conversations, and live performances to explore Cambridge’s hidden stories and discuss the city’s future. Suitable for all ages.

Organised by Together Culture, this three-day festival invites the public to rediscover the resilience, creativity, and collaboration that have long defined The Kite - one of Cambridge’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.

Uncover The Stories That Shaped Cambridge

From forgotten histories to visionary ideas for the future, The Kite Festival brings the city’s past to life to help shape what comes next. Through interactive exhibits, live theatre, and community-led discussions, the festival offers a new look at Cambridge’s historical and cultural evolution.

Festival Highlights

The Navigator: A Digital Journey Through Cambridge’s History

The Navigator is an innovative multimedia installation. The event will unveil this digital tool designed by the Anglia Ruskin University StoryLab. Explore Cambridge’s past, reflect on its present, and imagine its future. This interactive experience showcases over 100 stories from local residents, workers, and visitors, highlighting The Kite’s distinctive community stories.

Dr Violeta Tsenova, Research Fellow at Anglia Ruskin University’s StoryLab research institute, said: “Storytelling allows us to investigate how we can adapt, collaborate and find new ways to prosper under conditions of change and urban transformation. We’re incredibly excited to be sharing The Navigator with Cambridge residents at The Kite Festival.”

Town And Gown Conversations: Bridging Divides

Join Together Culture and The Cambridge Room for a series of three immersive conversations exploring Land, Power, and Change—themes drawn from over 100 local stories. Each session begins with a live historical reenactment and is followed by facilitated discussions using global truth and reconciliation principles.

• Land – Friday 7 February, 3-4:30 PM (Walking discussion from Fitzroy Street to Jesus College)

• Power – Saturday 8 February, 12-1:30 PM (15 Fitzroy Street)

• Change – Sunday 9 February, 12:30-2 PM (15 Fitzroy Street)

The Waffles Pop-Up Café: A Taste Of Community

Inspired by the legendary Waffles café of the 1980s, this special pop-up recreates the social hub where town and gown once met. The pop-up will recreate the original café setting, serving waffles and providing a space for visitors to reflect on The Kite’s history.

Kite Flying Finale: Writing Our Future Together

The festival concludes with a kite-flying event at Midsummer Common where attendees can contribute messages and aspirations as part of a collective display reflecting the city’s future.

Sunday 9 February, 2:15 Pm

Midsummer Common, Near Maid’s Causeway Entrance

Other Activities: Bringing The Community Together

The Kite Festival offers a variety of additional activities to inspire and engage all ages. Highlights include:

• Street Theatre & Live Art: Meet historical figures brought to life by actors sharing The Kite’s inspiring stories.

• Social Value Mapping: Contribute to an interactive project exploring how wellbeing can shape the future of The Kite.

• Happy Board Game Hour: A space for attendees of all ages to enjoy classic games, meet neighbours and connect.

• Mindful Neighbourhood Walk: Slow down, breathe, and see The Kite in a new light on this guided walk.

• Garden of Eden Design Challenge: Help design a new community garden and learn about sustainable gardening inspired by The Kite’s history.

Why The Kite Festival Matters

• Explore hidden stories – Engage with a rich history of resilience, creativity, and cooperation through immersive storytelling.

• Engage in live events – Experience street theatre, music, and interactive exhibits that bring the community together.

• Learn about opportunities to contribute – Discover ways to get involved in

Together Culture’s projects for a more inclusive and equitable future.

About Together Culture

Together Culture is a community interest company that is in the business of change. It gathers a collaborative, vibrant, and people-powered community working to build a more inclusive and equitable economy. It provides collaborative space, events that explore how culture was shaped to inform how it can be changed, and an annual cycle of activity that enables local people to shape their local economy. The Kite Festival reveals and celebrates how this is building on the rich heritage we have inherited.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.