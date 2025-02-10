Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" to Launch Roblox Game "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park: Jiggle With Me!"

Combining the real and virtual words of the park, the game is set to launch February 7th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji-shi, Hyogo; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), which operates anime theme park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan), has the launch of a new game on the gaming platform Roblox, developed through a collaboration with IT development company Adglobe Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroyuki Kobayashi). The game, titled "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park: Jiggle With Me!", is set to launch February 7th (Friday).

In the game, players collect "Oshiri ("buttocks") Points" by hitting their characters' buttocks against the opponents to knock them off balance, in a virtual field which recreates the Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park attraction at Nijigen no Mori.

As players rack up "Oshiri Points", the points can then be used to obtain "Oshiri Items", equipment which gives players special abilities. Simple and intuitive controls make it easy to pick up and play for children of all ages, and the Roblox platform allows them to connect and compete with players from all over the world.

A game experience booth and periodic Roblox collaboration events are also planned to be held at the Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park attraction on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park is also planning to offer campaigns in which players can obtain special offers in-game to be used at the actual park attraction.

With this project, Nijigennomori Inc. has expressed a desire to continue to promote Japanese pop culture and "nijigen" ("two-dimensional") content across the world and attract people to Awaji Island.

■Overview: "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park: Jiggle With Me!"

Launch Date: February 7th (Friday), 2025

Platform: Gaming platform "Roblox" (https://www.roblox.com)

Content: Within a game world which replicates the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" attraction area in Nijigen no Mori, players can earn "Oshiri Points" by hitting their characters' buttocks against opponents to knock them off balance. Points earned can then be used to obtain "Oshiri Items" with special abilities to use in-game.

Price: Free (game has in-app purchases)

Download Link: https://www.roblox.com/games/130606458677606

Note: Planned campaigns to be developed for the Nijigen no Mori park will be limited to those 13 years old or above.

Collaboration: Adglobe Inc.

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

■Overview: "Nijigen no Mori", within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has been collaborating with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture to undertake various initiatives aimed at attracting people and jobs to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

Details available on the official website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/

■Overview: "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park"

"Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" is a popular attraction in anime park Nijigen no Mori (Hyogo, Japan), based on the world of the classic anime "Crayon Shinchan". The attraction includes "Appare! Sengoku Great Adventure!", a thrilling 8-meter-high athletic course with four difficulty levels; "Challenge! Action Kamen Squadron!", round-trip ziplines over a pond stretching 225 and 140 meters; "Shinchan's Horror House", a haunted house featuring things that Shinchan is afraid of; and "Futaba Yochien", with a giant maze for young children to explore. In addition, about 50 monuments of the Nohara family, Kasukabe Boueitai, teachers, and more throughout the park. Take a nostalgic trip down memory line with Shinchan and friends!

©臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK

