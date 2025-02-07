Lyzr integrates DeepSeek AI for automating workflows in minutes

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , an enterprise AI platform focused on Safe and Responsible AI , has integrated DeepSeek R1 as the LLM provider on Lyzr Agent Studio , enhancing its capabilities in reasoning-driven automation. With this integration, Lyzr Agent Studio now supports advanced logic-driven AI agents that excel in complex problem-solving tasks such as mathematics, coding, and structured decision-making.DeepSeek R1’s architecture is built on a powerful foundation, featuring 671 billion parameters and a context length of 128,000. These capabilities significantly enhance Lyzr Agent Studio’s ability to process large volumes of information, maintain logical consistency, and generate structured, accurate responses. For enterprises leveraging AI to automate workflows and optimize decision-making, these advancements enable a more intelligent and reliable AI-driven experience.DeepSeek R1 is a state-of-the-art open model that, for the first time, introduces the 'reasoning' capability to the open-source community. The release also includes the distillation of this capability into the Llama-70B and Llama-8B models, combining speed, cost-effectiveness, and advanced reasoning capabilities within Lyzr Agent Studio.A Model-Agnostic Approach for Greater FlexibilityThe integration of DeepSeek R1 reinforces Lyzr’s commitment to a model-agnostic approach, ensuring businesses have the flexibility to choose the best AI model for their specific needs. DeepSeek R1 is now available alongside other top-tier AI models, including OpenAI’s GPT series, AWS Bedrock, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini. Rather than locking users into a single AI provider, Lyzr Agent Studio allows businesses to evaluate multiple models based on their performance, cost-efficiency, and application-specific requirements.Additionally, DeepSeek R1 provides a fully private deployment option—a critical feature for enterprises with stringent data security and compliance requirements. Users can deploy DeepSeek AI locally or integrate their own API keys, maintaining full control over their AI infrastructure.This ensures that sensitive enterprise data remains protected while leveraging advanced AI capabilities.Scalability and Cost EfficiencyLyzr Agent Studio offers DeepSeek R1 across all subscription tiers—Starter, Pro, and Enterprise—ensuring that businesses of all sizes can benefit from its advanced reasoning capabilities. Enterprise users gain access to higher scalability, deeper customization options, and greater computational efficiency, making it ideal for organizations that require AI-driven automation at scale.DeepSeek R1 is backed by a $6 million training budget, ensuring optimized cost-efficient token processing. This translates to high-quality AI outputs at a sustainable cost, making it an attractive option for enterprises looking to maximize AI performance without incurring excessive computational expenses.By integrating DeepSeek R1, Lyzr continues to expand its AI ecosystem, equipping businesses with more intelligent, efficient, and secure AI agents.As enterprises increasingly rely on AI to drive operations, the ability to harness flexible, reasoning-driven AI models will be a game-changer in enhancing automation and decision-making processes.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is committed to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. By prioritizing customer needs and continuously evolving, Lyzr is shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

