Merchant Risk Council Wins Industry Achievement Award at The Card & Payments Awards 2025

As MRC celebrates 25 years, this recognition highlights its ongoing efforts to advance payments and fraud prevention worldwide.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), the leading global trade association dedicated to payments and fraud prevention, is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious Industry Achievement Award at The Card & Payments Awards 2025. The honor highlights MRC’s 25-year journey of empowering the payments and fraud prevention community through collaboration, education, and advocacy

The awards ceremony, held on Thursday, 6 February 2025, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London, brought together the most influential organizations and individuals in the payments ecosystem to celebrate excellence and innovation.

Julie Fergerson, CEO of the MRC, accepted the award and commented: "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our community—our members, board, and team—who have driven meaningful progress in fraud prevention and payments innovation over the last 25 years. I am deeply honored to accept this award on behalf of the MRC and grateful for the trust and collaboration of the payments and fraud prevention professionals who continue to shape the industry’s future with us."

As the MRC marks its 25th anniversary, this award underscores its long-standing mission to connect and empower the global payments and fraud prevention community. The MRC continues to foster knowledge sharing and innovation in the evolving eCommerce landscape through industry-leading conferences, education programs, and advocacy initiatives.

For more information about the MRC and its upcoming initiatives, visit www.merchantriskcouncil.org.

About the MRC:

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization that connects eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals through educational programs, online communities, conferences, and networking events. It encompasses 775+ companies, including 540+ merchants, and provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management.

Founded in 2000, the MRC remains at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.

