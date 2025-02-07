Business Reporter: The critical role of safety leadership: how stronger leaders drive safer workplaces in Benelux

The impact of shaping safety through employee behaviour and the risks of not fostering a strong safety culture.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Edwin Vercruysse, Director at dss+ the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries, talks about how a company’s safety culture is closely intertwined with the delivery of operational performance and sustainability goals, as well as how a poor safety culture can be improved with the help of experienced consultants.Although there have been some rather positive trends in the construction, manufacturing and logistics sectors in the past 15 years regarding the number of non-fatal lost time and fatal accidents, businesses need to do more to create breakthroughs in safety, performance, sustainability and build business endurance An accident costs businesses an average of £30,000 through direct costs including lost productivity, compensation and fines, while indirect costs may amount to 3-5 times more. dss+’s Bradley Curve™ is a great tool for establishing where a business currently stands on its safety maturity journey from an early stage where employees only observe rules when supervised to a point where they challenge each other to uphold high safety standards. How a company approaches safety is now often used by investors as an indicator of its operational efficiency and sustainability performance as well.dss+ has a long history of working with organisations to help shift mindsets, shape cultures and establish the capabilities required at every level in the Benelux region and worldwide. A clear testament to dss+ expertise, a client company has seen a 20% rise in the number of unsafe reports and a 20% fall in the number of minor injuries as a result of a training and coaching programme with dss+, which brought about profound changes in employee safety behaviour and the risks of not fostering a strong safety culture.To read the article and the full case study on how a business benefitted from working with dss+, click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss+dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. They embed tangible, lived experience and proven methodologies across organisations to shift mindsets, shape cultures and establish the capabilities required at every level. Operating in over 41 countries across the globe with more than 1,500 industry experts, they help clients achieve breakthroughs in operational safety, performance, and sustainability that ensure long-term success.

