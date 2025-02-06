MPD Investigating Brooks Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in Northeast.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, at approximately 11:46 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of human remains in the 4300 block of Brooks Street Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located human remains in the rear of location. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and confirmed the victim was deceased.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was conducted. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Chandra Brown, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24161675

###