MPD Arrests Suspect in Business Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint in Northwest.
On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 1:38 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and took money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene.
On Thursday, February 6, 2025, 31-year-old David Williams was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).
CCN: 25016441
