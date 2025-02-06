MPD Arrests Suspect in Business Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint in Northwest.

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 1:38 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and took money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, 31-year-old David Williams was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 25016441

