Failure to Yield Foiled by Vehicle Immobilization Device
TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and two Mexican nationals after they attempted to flee from agents near Sonoita, Arizona, on state Route 82 on February 4, 2025.
Agents from the Sonoita Station attempted a vehicle stop on a black GMC Yukon around noon. Failing to yield, the vehicle continued eastbound on Route 82 before being disabled by a vehicle immobilization device deployed by additional agents. Its three occupants then fled on foot.
An air asset from CBP Air and Marine Operations maintained visual contact of the individuals, helping agents on the ground quickly locate and arrest all three.
The subjects were transported to a Border Patrol facility. The U.S. citizen driver faces prosecution for alien smuggling, and both Mexican nationals face prosecution for illegal entry into the United States.
“This is another example of how reckless criminals value monetary gain over human life and endanger the American public,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Tucson Sector Border Patrol remains vigilant and ready to defend our nation’s borders to uphold our American way of life.”
If you are thinking of getting involved in smuggling, our message to you is simple: Don’t do it. You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.