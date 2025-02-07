The Real Sister movie (Chi Dau) poster The Ancestral Banquet (Dam Gio) All the 5 sisters in the movie The mystery behind all the men in the movie.

The top 5 box office movie at the end of 2024 in Vietnam. Vietnamese Film, The Real Sister (Chi Dau), to be release theatrically in US and Canada on Feb 21.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern Edge Films Inc. (EEF) is excited to announce the theatrical release of the highly acclaimed Vietnamese film "The Real Sister" (Chị Dau), set to hit theaters across the United States and Canada on February 21, 2025. The film has quickly become a sensation, ranking as one of the top 5 box office hits in Vietnam and showcases the vibrant storytelling of Vietnamese cinema."The Real Sister" tells the compelling story of a Vietnamese sister-in-law, played by the talented Viet Huong , navigating the complexities of family dynamics alongside her four sisters, portrayed by renowned actresses Hong Dao , Ngoc Trinh, Dinh Y Nhung, and Le Khanh. This dynamic drama unfolds during a traditional banquet (Đám Giỗ), blending laughter and tears as it poignantly explores themes of sisterhood, tradition, and the indomitable strength of family bonds. Audiences of all ages and genders will find a relatable reflection of their own familial experiences as they witness the heartfelt journey of these sisters.Directed by the visionary Khuong Ngoc, "The Real Sister" (Chi Dau) captivates viewers with its stunning visuals, masterfully captured by esteemed cinematographer Nguyen Ngoc Cuong. The film’s striking pastel color palette enhances the emotional depth of the narrative, while the editing by Nguyen Vinh Thang maintains a brisk and engaging pace, making the film a delightful viewing experience.The film is produced by LiveOn, with worldwide sales handled by Skyline Media. Producer is led by Pham Tran Bao Quyen which she is behind successful film such as Bay Ngot Ngao, which was also screened in the US.The film will be available in over 100 theaters nationwide across the US and Canada, providing a unique opportunity for viewers to immerse themselves in this culturally rich narrative. This is not just a movie but a celebration of family, culture, and resilient spirit that transcends borders.Founded by Jawahar Sharma, Eastern Edge Films Inc (EEF). is headquartered in New Jersey and specializes in the theatrical and non-theatrical distribution of popular Asian and Arabic language films across North America. With over 25 years of experience in the international entertainment industry, Sharma has played a transformative role in launching and growing new businesses.To further amplify the film's reach, EEF together Director of Public Relation - Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thao and Director of Strategic Marketing - Mr. Bryan Khoi Nguyen, to spearhead PR and marketing efforts for "The Real Sister" in North America. Their expertise will ensure that this touching family drama resonates with audiences and highlights the film’s significance in celebrating Vietnamese culture.Jawahar Sharma, CEO of Eastern Edge Films, stated, “We believe that ‘The Real Sister’ will not only entertain but also evoke a sense of connection and understanding among various communities. It’s a film about love, tradition, and the victory of family, and we are thrilled to bring it to North America.”Don’t miss your chance to experience "The Real Sister" (Chị Dau) when it arrives in theaters on February 21, 2025. This is a must-see film that promises to touch hearts, spark laughter, and remind us that, in the end, family always wins.For updates and additional information, follow us on social media [The Real Sister "Chi Dau"] and visit our website www.chidaumovie.com For press inquiries and additional information, please contact below:Saiprasad Sharad KandalkarDistribution ManagerEastern Edge Films Inc.saiprasad.k@easternedgefilms.com

Official Trailer of The Real Sister movie (Chi Dau) in USA and Canada February 21st, 2025

