Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,056 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning Romantic Drama 'A Fragile Flower' Set for Four Week Theatrical Run at Pollack Cinemas in Tempe, Arizona

Executive Producer Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen

Thanh Mai Le and Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen

Poster A Fragile Flower

Vietnam Premiere

Maya and Mai Thu Huyen

Award-Winning Romantic Drama 'A Fragile Flower' Set for Four Week Theatrical Run at Pollack Tempe Cinemas in Tempe, Arizona

Since our Vietnam premiere, we've been overwhelmed with requests from Vietnamese audiences in the US who missed our Cinetour. We’re delighted to share our film with them once again on the big screen.”
— Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen
TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of its premiere at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival and successful theatrical launch in Vietnam, the award-winning, romantic drama A Fragile Flower will begin a four week stint at Pollack Tempe Cinemas (1825 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284) in Tempe Arizona, beginning with a gala premiere on Sunday, May 5th, and will screen Thursdays – Sundays through June 2, 2024.

“Since our recent premiere in Vietnam, we have been overwhelmed with requests by Vietnamese audiences in the United States who missed our April preview Cinetour,” said executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen. “We’re delighted to be able to once again share A Fragile Flower, the first Vietnamese movie made 100 per cent in the US, on the big screen at Pollack Tempe Cinemas, and I want to acknowledge Thanh Mai Le of Asian Media Network and Viet Lifestyles Magazine, who was instrumental in helping to bring the film to Arizona.”

The first ever Vietnamese feature film produced entirely in the United States, A Fragile Flower, first launched theatrically nationwide on March 29th, was accompanied with a 16-city, sold-out promotional USA ‘Cinetour,’ a series of special VIP events where filmgoers could see the film and have a chance to meet and mingle with key cast members and producers of the film.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Iws6lhBdqo0?si=1NLp6Z8-P1xI5F0t

A poignant exploration of the main character's personal trials, triumphs, and aspirations, A Fragile Flower tells the tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. The film boasts a talented cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors, including Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Khanh Hoang, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Duc Tien, Baggio Saetti, Jacky Tai, Jacqueline Thu Thảo, Jinstar Nguyen Duy, Emily Letran along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyen.

The film recently received top honors at the 2024 New Delhi Film Festival, named Top 3rd Feature Film, International Competition. The film was the only Vietnamese film award recipient showcased at the festival, organized annually by Jaipur International Film Festival Trust, and among 29 films awarded from outside of India. The film will debut theatrically in India this summer.

A Fragile Flower also received six awards at the FLOW Film Festival held in Hollywood, Florida, including the Best Film and Best Original Score awards, with individual awards included Jacqueline Nguyen being named Best Producer and Best First Time Filmmaker; Huong Thu Mai named Best Actress; and Mai Thu Huyền named Best Supporting Actress. All fourteen songs in the movie were performed by Nhat Ha, who is also the film’s scriptwriter. Additional festival nods include being named award winner at the WorldFest Houston International Film Festival and was a finalist at both Berlin Women Cinema Festival and New York International Women Film Festival.

Produced by the visionary duo Mai Thu Huyền and Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen of TINCOM Media, A Fragile Flower is the captivating love story and musical drama, with a screenplay penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha. The critically acclaimed film is distributed in the United States by leading film distributor Atlas Distribution Company (https://atlasdistribution.com/). Recently, Til Lowery of Texas-based TL Global Inc. (https://www.tlglobalinc.com/) signed on as executive producer.

Nicole Goesseringer
Kultura PR International
nicolekultura@gmail.com

You just read:

Award-Winning Romantic Drama 'A Fragile Flower' Set for Four Week Theatrical Run at Pollack Cinemas in Tempe, Arizona

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more