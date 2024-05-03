Award-Winning Romantic Drama 'A Fragile Flower' Set for Four Week Theatrical Run at Pollack Cinemas in Tempe, Arizona
Since our Vietnam premiere, we've been overwhelmed with requests from Vietnamese audiences in the US who missed our Cinetour. We’re delighted to share our film with them once again on the big screen.”TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of its premiere at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival and successful theatrical launch in Vietnam, the award-winning, romantic drama A Fragile Flower will begin a four week stint at Pollack Tempe Cinemas (1825 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284) in Tempe Arizona, beginning with a gala premiere on Sunday, May 5th, and will screen Thursdays – Sundays through June 2, 2024.
“Since our recent premiere in Vietnam, we have been overwhelmed with requests by Vietnamese audiences in the United States who missed our April preview Cinetour,” said executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen. “We’re delighted to be able to once again share A Fragile Flower, the first Vietnamese movie made 100 per cent in the US, on the big screen at Pollack Tempe Cinemas, and I want to acknowledge Thanh Mai Le of Asian Media Network and Viet Lifestyles Magazine, who was instrumental in helping to bring the film to Arizona.”
The first ever Vietnamese feature film produced entirely in the United States, A Fragile Flower, first launched theatrically nationwide on March 29th, was accompanied with a 16-city, sold-out promotional USA ‘Cinetour,’ a series of special VIP events where filmgoers could see the film and have a chance to meet and mingle with key cast members and producers of the film.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Iws6lhBdqo0?si=1NLp6Z8-P1xI5F0t
A poignant exploration of the main character's personal trials, triumphs, and aspirations, A Fragile Flower tells the tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. The film boasts a talented cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors, including Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Khanh Hoang, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Duc Tien, Baggio Saetti, Jacky Tai, Jacqueline Thu Thảo, Jinstar Nguyen Duy, Emily Letran along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyen.
The film recently received top honors at the 2024 New Delhi Film Festival, named Top 3rd Feature Film, International Competition. The film was the only Vietnamese film award recipient showcased at the festival, organized annually by Jaipur International Film Festival Trust, and among 29 films awarded from outside of India. The film will debut theatrically in India this summer.
A Fragile Flower also received six awards at the FLOW Film Festival held in Hollywood, Florida, including the Best Film and Best Original Score awards, with individual awards included Jacqueline Nguyen being named Best Producer and Best First Time Filmmaker; Huong Thu Mai named Best Actress; and Mai Thu Huyền named Best Supporting Actress. All fourteen songs in the movie were performed by Nhat Ha, who is also the film’s scriptwriter. Additional festival nods include being named award winner at the WorldFest Houston International Film Festival and was a finalist at both Berlin Women Cinema Festival and New York International Women Film Festival.
Produced by the visionary duo Mai Thu Huyền and Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen of TINCOM Media, A Fragile Flower is the captivating love story and musical drama, with a screenplay penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha. The critically acclaimed film is distributed in the United States by leading film distributor Atlas Distribution Company (https://atlasdistribution.com/). Recently, Til Lowery of Texas-based TL Global Inc. (https://www.tlglobalinc.com/) signed on as executive producer.
