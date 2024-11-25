TinCom Media’s A Fragile Flower To Be Showcased at 55th Annual International Film Festival in Goa, India

10th Annual Asian World Film Festival Official Poster IFFI San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival Asian World Film Festival Screening

A Fragile Flower will be showcased at the 55th International Film Festival of India on November 26 and 27, 2024 at Maquinez Palace Theatre in Goa, India.

We are incredibly honored to have our film featured at IFFI, a festival renowned for its commitment to showcasing artistic merit and cultural diversity in cinema.” — Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an historic moment for Vietnamese cinema, A Fragile Flower will be showcased at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 26 and 27, 2024 at Maquinez Palace Theatre in Panjim, Goa, India.Long regarded as one of Asia's oldest and most prestigious film festivals celebrating global cinema, IFFI has provided a unique platform for filmmakers from around the world to connect, share their stories, and highlight their art. The festival not only highlights the art of filmmaking but also fosters cultural exchange and appreciation, making it a cornerstone of the international film community.A Fragile Flower’s director Mai Thu Huyen and executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen will be in attendance at IFFI, offering audiences the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about the film and its impact. Their participation exemplifies the dedication and passion behind this project, making the film a standout selection at IFFI.This significant release aims to introduce the beauty of Vietnamese cinema to an even broader audience, inviting viewers to experience the film's rich cultural storytelling firsthand.“We are incredibly honored to have our film featured at IFFI, a festival renowned for its commitment to showcasing artistic merit and cultural diversity in cinema,” says Dr. Nguyen. “This film represents the dedication of a talented team that worked tirelessly to bring this story to life. We’re thrilled to share the journey of our characters with audiences across India and beyond”"We believe 'A Fragile Flower' will touch the hearts of many," adds Mai Thu Huyen. "Our team’s commitment to depicting authentic representations of Vietnamese experiences is something we are very passionate about, and we look forward to seeing audience reactions during our journey in India."The film's accolades and positive reception underscore its potential to resonate with audiences outside of Vietnam, amplifying the voices and stories from this vibrant culture. The extensive awards recognition for A Fragile Flower reflects the dedication and quality of Vietnamese cinema, marking an important milestone in its evolution.Recently the film received two prestigious awards at the San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival, with Best Script Writing being awarded to Nhat Ha and Best Romantic Feature Film to TinCom Media.Following the excitement of receiving 16 awards to date from various film festivals, A Fragile Flower was also featured at the 10th annual Asian World Film Festival in Culver City, California.“It was so exciting to see many non-Vietnamese attendees who came to see our film and who expressed a deep understanding and appreciation it,” comments Dr. Nguyen.A Fragile Flower is the groundbreaking first-ever Vietnamese feature film produced entirely in the United States. This mesmerizing work has made waves in the Vietnamese film community, garnering an extraordinary 16 awards at various prestigious film festivals around the globe. The film delves deep into themes of love, resilience, and cultural identity while beautifully presenting the complexities and richness of Vietnamese heritage.The film follows the story of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul, entrancing audiences through its emotional narrative and stunning visual storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.