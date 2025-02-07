I-Octane Drops New Single "Opportunist" Featuring Shane O on February 7, 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I-Octane Drops New Single " Opportunist " Featuring Shane O on February 7, 2025A Powerful Message of Self Preservation and a Preview of His Upcoming Album God & I. I-Octane is kicking off 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated new single, "Opportunist" featuring Shane O, set to debut on February 7. This powerful track explores the importance of cutting ties with energy drainers and protecting one’s peace an anthem for resilience in the face of adversity. The single serves as a preview of his upcoming album, God & I, which marks a return to his soulful reggae roots.Produced by I-Octane’s five year old daughter, Nahbi Reign, a budding musical talent who has already displayed extraordinary skill and creativity under her label NiNi Records, "Opportunist" is a testament to the artist’s deep connection to his craft and reality. The track is backed by a visually stunning music video directed by BlingBlang, one of the industry’s most sought after directors, known for her ability to craft compelling and emotionally resonant narratives.God & I, A Highly Anticipated Return to ReggaeAfter five years of focusing on dancehall and his “Hot Ras” image, I-Octane is making a return to his reggae soul roots with God & I, set to release later this year. This deeply personal 15 track project, managed by Wendy Morgan of Beautiful People Management and distributed by Music Xchange, blends reflection and resilience, offering fans the heartfelt and introspective sound they have been longing for.A Cornerstone in Reggae and DancehallWith a career spanning nearly two decades, I-Octane has solidified himself as a cornerstone of reggae and dancehall. His catalog boasts timeless reggae hits like “Lose a Friend” and “L.O.V.E. Y.O.U.”, alongside dancehall anthems such as “Buss a Blank” and “We Love Di Vibes.” His ability to connect with audiences through raw emotion and high energy performances has earned him a dedicated international following.A Message from I-Octane“I want everyone to subscribe to all my music platforms because this project is personal to me. A lot of people turned their backs on me over hearsay and never gave me a chance. I almost lost everything because of how they tried to tarnish my name and brand. It made me shift focus at one point, questioning why I should heal others when they had no compassion for me. But last year, I woke up and realized that if I didn’t speak my truth, I would lose myself. So, I decided to just sing without worrying about who will listen that’s why I named the project God & I.”About Music XchangeMusic Xchange is a premier global music distribution and marketing company dedicated to elevating artists and their music through innovative strategies and strategic partnerships. With a deep understanding of the evolving music landscape, Music Xchange provides artists with the tools and support needed to maximize their reach and revenue. Their mission is to bridge the gap between artistry and global success, ensuring that music reaches the right audiences worldwide.A Word from Askia Fountain, CEO of Music Xchange"I-Octane’s music has always carried depth, passion, and authenticity. God & I is more than just an album. It’s a testament to resilience, transformation, and a return to the essence of reggae music. At Music Xchange, we are beyond excited to bring this project to life, ensuring that fans across the globe experience the magic I-Octane has created. This album will leave an indelible mark on reggae music, and we are proud to be a part of this journey."Follow I-Octane on Social Media Instagram : @realioctaneFacebook: I-OctaneTwitter: @realioctane YouTube : I-Octane OfficialTikTok: @realioctaneFor Media InquiriesWendy MorganBeautiful People ManagementPhone: 786-683-9041Email: Beautifulpeoplemgt@gmail.comFor Legal InquiriesDavis Wilson LawEmail: inquiries@daviswilsonlaw.comAbout I-OctaneI-Octane is an internationally recognized Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist known for his conscious lyrics and dynamic performances. With a career spanning nearly two decades, he has built a loyal fan base and continues to influence the genre with his powerful storytelling and musical versatility.Mark your calendars for February 7 and experience I-Octane’s latest release, Opportunist, as he reclaims his reggae roots with God & I !

