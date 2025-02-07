Harrison Ford’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Artifacts Await Bidders in Propstore’s Auction, Supporting LA Fires

Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Photo-matched Hero Light-Up LAPD 2019 PKD Detective Special Blaster, $10,000

Harrison Ford’s legendary return as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049 is immortalized in these rare auction items.

Propstore is honored to be supporting CORE and contributing to such an incredible cause.” — Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore – one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers – presents a rare collection of legendary items from Harrison Ford’s memorable return as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049 (2017). As Ford gears up for his highly anticipated role in 'Captain America: Brave New World' this February, these unforgettable pieces of film history are set to go under the hammer in Propstore’s upcoming online auction, in association with Alcon Entertainment (January 30 - February 20, 2025). Expected to fetch $500,000, 10% of the total hammer price will support CORE, an LA-based global humanitarian organization, to support wildfire emergency response efforts in the Los Angeles area.Among the standout items in this auction are key props and costumes directly linked to Ford’s role in the critically acclaimed 2017 sequel to Blade Runner (1982). These artifacts offer collectors and fans an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of one of cinema’s most influential sci-fi sagas, and include:- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Photo-matched Hero Light-Up LAPD 2019 PKD Detective Special Blaster, $10,000- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Penthouse Bar, $10,000- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Costume with Matched Wallace Scene Shirt, $5,000- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Light-up Binoculars, $2,500- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Photo-Matched Handcuffs with Nylon Strap, $1,000- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Johnnie Walker Black Label Whiskey Bottle, $1,000- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Books with Photo of Rachael (Sean Young), $500Alcon Entertainment, LLC and Propstore will also be donating 10% of the total auction hammer price to CORE. Founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a global humanitarian organization based in Los Angeles that empowers underserved communities in and beyond crisis. With a focus on equity, CORE provides critical relief to marginalized and vulnerable people, from the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, to hurricane-impacted states in the US and beyond. CORE’s hands-on approach ensures families receive both immediate and long-term support, from cash vouchers and protective resources to comprehensive case management to navigate the aid process as they work to rebuild. To learn more about CORE's life-changing work, visit www.coreresponse.org Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming auction: “This auction celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of one of the most visually stunning films of the modern era. Each piece displays the extraordinary detail and innovation behind this cinematic masterpiece, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to own part of a franchise that has forever changed the sci-fi genre. Propstore is honored to be supporting CORE and contributing to such an incredible cause.”Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson, Alcon Entertainment, LLC Co-founders and Co-CEOS, commented on this collaboration: "Blade Runner 2049 continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This auction will provide a tangible connection to the film's legacy, allowing fans to own a piece of the world-building and artistry that made the film so special. We are excited to partner with Propstore on this exclusive auction. Their expertise will ensure that these treasured items are preserved, while also giving us an opportunity to support CORE, which is an extraordinary organization doing great work in our community."Over 200 exclusive and original items from the 2017 film. Online bidding will open on Thursday, 30 January 2025.REGISTER AND BID NOW:Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/444 Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gsbwjcrojg0h0celfkya5/AB3fNTgH6bj9IGusbzyjoWo?rlkey=5cdjmppg68afb4npka8e0f82p&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

