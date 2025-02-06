MPD Investigating Sixth Street SE Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Officers located a juvenile male, not conscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced deceased. A second juvenile male was located on scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Izaiah Huggans, of Southeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25017167

###