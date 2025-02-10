Pascaline Technology Introduces Veloxity™ 100 Series Accelerator Cards

Pascaline Technology's Veloxity™ 100 Board Pascaline's Logo

Designed for AI acceleration, BioTech, FinTech, and real-time processing applications with high-speed networking support and multiple DRAM options.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pascaline Technology , an innovator in innovative AI and data center solutions, today announced the launch of its Veloxity™ 100 Series Low-Profile Accelerator Cards. This new product line features a versatile low-profile form factor designed to fit any server chassis, from dense rack-mounted systems to standard workstations. Each card harnesses the power of AMD Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGAs to deliver unprecedented performance, flexibility, and scalability across AI/ML, networking, FinTech, biotech, and general research applications.The Veloxity™ 100 Series features three distinct models, each powered by the Xilinx VU13P – the industry's largest FPGA in a low-profile form factor – ensuring maximum deployment flexibility while maintaining superior computing capabilities:Veloxity™ V100: High-Speed Networking Powerhouse• 16GB DDR4 memory• 200Gbit/s network interface• PCIe Gen 4 x16 connectivity• Optimized for high-throughput networking applications and real-time processingVeloxity™ V110: Balanced Performance• 24GB DDR4 memory• 100Gbit/s network interface• PCIe Gen 4 x16 connectivity• Ideal for diverse workloads requiring balanced compute and networking capabilitiesVeloxity™ V120: Compute-Intensive Specialist• 32GB DDR4 memory• PCIe Gen 4 x16 connectivity• Designed for demanding local computation workloadsA Message from Pascaline Technology, Inc.:“We’re thrilled to unveil the Veloxity™ 100 Series FPGA Cards, which reflect Pascaline Technology commitment to pushing technological boundaries,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pascaline Technology. “Our universal low-profile form factor ensures these powerful accelerators can be deployed in any environment, from space-constrained edge servers to full-size data center racks, while offering customers the perfect balance of memory, networking, and compute resources for their specific applications."”Pascaline Technology also develops custom designs of FPGA accelerators for customers ranging from Commercial, Government, Pharma, Biotech, Aerospace and Research areas. Contact sales@pascalinetechcnology.com for inquiries about custom designs for your needs. Special small runs or high-volume runs can be supported.Availability:The Veloxity™ 100 Series is available to ship now. For more information about the Veloxity™ Series FPGA Cards and how they can accelerate your workloads, visit pascalinetechnology.com or contact sales@pascalinetechnology.comAbout Pascaline Technology, Inc.:Founded in 2022, Pascaline Technology is a leader in developing custom FPGA accelerator technologies. The company specializes in designing innovative hardware and software solutions that redefine computational performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.

