China Airlines Unveils Exclusive Valentine’s Day Promotion for North America Travelers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love is in the air, and so is an exclusive travel deal from China Airlines. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the airline will offer couples and travelers alike the perfect opportunity to embark on a romantic getaway to Asia with its "Romantic Valentine’s Day" Promotion For a limited time, from February 10 to February 23, 2025, travelers booking flights from major North American cities—including Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Vancouver—to destinations across Asia can enjoy up to 12% off on Standard and Basic fares. The offer applies to select routes on the China Airlines website for departures through May 15, 2025, perfect for a spring getaway or a surprise trip.Premium In-Flight ExperienceChina Airlines has long been a top choice for travelers flying between North America and Taiwan, offering extensive routes through Asia with refined onboard experiences. Passengers departing from Taiwan to North America can savor Michelin three-star cuisine curated by Le Palais, Taiwan’s most acclaimed restaurant. The airline has also partnered with Wu-Tong Hao, a renowned Taiwanese tea brand, to offer exclusive drinks and desserts onboard while enjoying a great selection of the latest cinematic hits on the in-flight entertainment.Beyond gourmet dining, China Airlines continues to enhance passenger comfort with luxury amenity kits, including a MOSCHINO collaboration for Business Class and the world’s first co-branded Roots amenity kit for Premium Economy Class, ensuring an elevated travel experience.A Deal You Don’t Want to MissThe Romantic Valentine’s Day Promotion marks China Airlines’ first major North American sale of 2025, making it a great opportunity for travelers to book their next adventure at a special rate. Whether rekindling romance on a sandy beach, indulging in the vibrant street food culture of Asia, or simply reconnecting with loved ones, this is an offer that you don’t want to miss!With limited availability, early bookings are highly recommended. Travelers can visit www.china-airlines.com , follow China Airlines' official Facebook and Instagram pages, or contact their preferred travel agency for more details. Terms and conditions apply.---Media Contact:Claire WangPhone: +1-310-615-3809Email: claire.wang@china-airlines.com---About China AirlinesFounded in 1959, China Airlines is Taiwan’s flagship carrier, operating a fleet of 109 aircraft and employing over 10,000 staff worldwide. A member of the SkyTeam Alliance, the airline serves over 1,000 destinations across 160+ countries, operating 13,600+ flights daily.Committed to sustainability, safety, and exceptional passenger experience, China Airlines has earned global recognition for its industry-leading service. It has been ranked as the top airline in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for eight consecutive years, demonstrating its dedication to responsible aviation practices. Recognized as the "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler and the "Best Major Airline in Asia" by Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, the airline continues to set high standards in the industry. Additionally, China Airlines has been awarded the APEX Five-Star Airline Award for its outstanding passenger experience, solidifying its reputation for premium service and innovation. As a leader in global aviation, China Airlines remains committed to enhancing the travel experience for passengers worldwide.

