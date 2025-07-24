National Terrazzo Award for DePaoli Mosaic Company for Boston's Winthrop Center Project

AWARD-WINNING TERRAZZO in Boston's Wintrop Center was installed by DePaoli Mosaic. (Leslie Carrio, courtesy of DePaoli Mosaic) DEPAOLI MOSAIC, one of the country's oldest terrazzo companies, was recognized for its contribution in terrazzo to the new skyscraper. THE TERRAZZO installation at Winthrop Center includes seating steps crafted by the contractor. INTRICATE TRIANGULAR floor patterns in The Connector required nearly 2.5 miles of double zinc divider strips, precisely mitered to form complex geometric intersections.

Terrazzo trade group honors the 1890 company for its contribution to The Connector at Winthrop Center, the world’s largest Passive House office building.

After 135 years in our industry, DePaoli Mosaic continues to set the standard for innovative terrazzo solutions. Their work at Winthrop Center exemplifies terrazzo’s ability to transform a space.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has presented a 2025 Honor Award to the DePaoli Mosaic Company for its outstanding terrazzo work at the Winthrop Center in Boston. The award was presented on May 21 during the NTMA annual convention, where DePaoli was recognized alongside other industry leaders for contributions to terrazzo design and installation.The Winthrop Center, a landmark mixed-use development in Boston's Financial District, was completed in 2023. One of the most notable new additions to the city's skyline, the 691-foot skyscraper encompasses 1.8 million square feet of residential and office space. The office space is designated as the world's largest Passive House office building, built for energy efficiency, comfort, and affordability. The terrazzo project is installed in The Connector—the center's multi-floor public gathering space and year-round hub for activities, events, and dining.The award underscores DePaoli's expertise in delivering durable, visually dynamic flooring for high-profile projects. Handel Architects of New York designed the project."We are proud to present this award to DePaoli Mosaic," said Chad Rakow, the NTMA's executive director. "This project presented unique challenges but also demonstrated how terrazzo can serve as both a sustainable and visually stunning material in a modern, urban environment. The DePaoli team worked closely with the architects and contractors to ensure the terrazzo floors meet the highest standards of function and design."A hallmark of the project was the integration of precast cement terrazzo benches with wood accents, lighting, and access panels for electrical systems. Positioned along alternating gentle ramps, the benches required extensive sampling to achieve a precise color match with the white epoxy terrazzo flooring.The installation also included two sets of seating steps with integrated wood panels and stainless steel abrasive strips, enhancing both functionality and design continuity. The intricate triangular floor pattern incorporated nearly 2.5 miles of double zinc divider strips, requiring precise mitering to form intersections of up to six triangles. Each strip also served as a control joint, demanding careful alignment with the stone wall panels and handrail supports.This award marks another milestone in DePaoli Mosaic's longstanding tradition of excellence. Founded in 1890, the company's portfolio spans commercial, educational, and civic spaces throughout New England. DePaoli joined the NTMA in 1926."DePaoli Mosaic continues to deliver innovative solutions for projects that demand both beauty and functionality," said Mr. Rakow. "Their work at Winthrop Center is a prime example of terrazzo's ability to transform a space while contributing to high standards of environmental sustainability."About NTMA and TerrazzoNTMA, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, is a full-service nonprofit trade association. It establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners, from specification support to technical assistance, ensuring quality terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers created it by reusing discarded stone chips. Today, terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on-site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often locally sourced—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with low-maintenance durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Boston's Winthrop Center, DePaoli Mosaic

