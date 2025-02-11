AMERICAN PLACE CASINO CELEBRATES TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH WOODSTOCK & WILDFLOWERS THEMED EVENT

woodstock & wildflowers 2 year anniversary party

Two Years of Fun, Free Play, and Far-Out Vibes!

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 17, 2023, Full House Resorts introduced American Place Casino to Waukegan, Illinois, marking a historic moment as Lake County’s first-ever casino. Located just 30 minutes north of O’Hare International Airport, American Place has quickly become a local favorite known for its outstanding guest service and distinctive design inspired by the serene charm of “a day at the lake.” Lush greenery and boat paddles adorn the ceiling above nearly 1,000 slot machines and an array of table games, creating a truly unique gaming experience.As American Place approaches its second anniversary , guests are invited to join the celebration on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with an electrifying Woodstock & Wildflowers-themed event. Running from 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM, the day will be packed with thrilling promotions, live entertainment, and an atmosphere full of excitement.Highlights of Woodstock & Wildflowers- $50,000 Cash & Free Play Giveaway – Winners will be drawn every 15 minutes, culminating in a grand prize at midnight, where five lucky players will share $17,000 in cash and free play. Members simply play with their AP Rewards card to participate!- Exclusive Tie-Dye T-Shirt – AP Rewards members who earn 750 same-day base points will receive a commemorative APC Woodstock & Wildflowers Tie-Dye T-Shirt. Guests should be sure to check in at the AP Rewards Club to claim theirs! Costume Contest – The fun doesn't stop there. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best ’70s-inspired outfit for a chance to win $500 in Free Play!- Live Entertainment – The night kicks off at 5:00 PM with a DJ spinning classic tunes. Then, at 9:00 PM, Indigo takes the stage, delivering high-energy live performances that will keep the party going.- Roaming Performers – Hippie-themed entertainers will be spreading good vibes from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.American Place Casino is pulling out all the stops for this two-year milestone celebration, promising an unforgettable day filled with memories, prizes, and, of course, plenty of fun. Whether you're here for the slots, table games, giveaways, or just the groovy vibes, this epic event is one you won’t want to miss!Event DetailsWhat: Two-Year Anniversary Celebration - Woodstock & WildflowersWhere: American Place Casino - 4011 Fountain Square Place Waukegan, IL 60085When: Saturday, February 15, 2025 - 10:00 AM - 1:00 AMAbout American Place Casino:American Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination located in Waukegan, Illinois with over 900 slot machines, dozens of table games, high-action sportsbook, three full-service restaurants, a center bar, and more. Don't miss out on the action—head over to https://americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting you at American Place Casino!

Legal Disclaimer:

