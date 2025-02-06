Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehend 2 illegal aliens with prior significant convictions

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two illegal aliens, both with prior sexual criminal convictions against a minor, in two separate events.

On Feb. 4, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Cotulla Station were working their assigned duties on I-35 when they attempted to stop a Ford truck. The vehicle failed to yield. Subsequently, several passengers fled into the brush. Agents were able to apprehend five illegal aliens, one of whom, Hector Olvera-Espinosa from Mexico, had prior convictions of Sodomy of a Child, Rape of a Child, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Assault. He will be processed according to his immigration status.

In a separate event, on Feb. 4, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents, assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety, conducted a vehicle stop of a female driver on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 20.

Upon further examination, agents discovered that the female driver, Vianey Garcia-Velazquez, was illegally present in the United States from Guatemala. The examination further revealed that the subject has a prior sexual criminal conviction against a minor and is on probation. The subject was processed according to her immigration status.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.