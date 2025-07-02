CBP seizes more than $668K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge, intercepted more than $668,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“CBP officers work tirelessly to keep harmful narcotics off our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s continued commitment to upholding our border security mission.”

Packages containing more than 50 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On June 27, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Ford SUV attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 20 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 50.08 pounds (22.72 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $668,700.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories, and photos.