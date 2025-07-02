CBP officers seize over $513K in hard narcotics at the Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $513,000 in street value.

“This methamphetamine interception is a testament to the skill and commitment of our CBP officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their dedication to our border security mission continues to disrupt the operations of transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the dangers of illicit narcotics.”

Packages containing nearly 56 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Friday, June 27 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2011 Toyota Sienna for a secondary inspection. Following a canine, nonintrusive inspection system scan and physical inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered 14 packages containing a total of 55.86 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the driver’s personal belongings.

The seized narcotics have a total estimated street value of $513,692.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

