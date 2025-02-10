We’re On the Move, Philly. Ballard Designs is Relocating its KOP Mall Furniture & Décor Store to The Main Line

The Ballard Designs iconic furniture and décor retail store announces it will move out of its KOP Mall location and onto The Main Line in Wayne PA later this year. Ballard has been in the KOP Mall for a decade and is now planning its move to a stand-alone location in late 2025. The new Ballard Designs store is moving south 4 miles, to reopen on The Main Line in Wayne.

We’re thrilled to be making this exciting move to downtown Wayne and the Main Line. It fits perfectly with our ongoing expansion plans and showcases the Ballard brand in a highly visible location...” — Karen Mooney, president of Ballard Designs

PHILADELPHIA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballard Designs confirms it has just acquired a lease for a new retail location on the Main Line. The brand also announces plans to close its current longstanding location in the King of Prussia Mall when its lease there expires at the end of November 2025. The brand has operated the store inside the mall since 2015.The iconic furniture and décor store is relocating to the former GAP/GAP Kids space on historic Wayne, PA’s East Lancaster Avenue. For design lovers and interior decorating fans throughout the Philadelphia region, this is mansion-size news.Home to some of Philadelphia’s best boutique shopping and high-end furniture stores, the Main Line location in Wayne is the ideal spot to begin the next chapter in Ballard Designs’ Philadelphia story, according to president of Ballard Designs, Karen Mooney.“We’re thrilled to be making this exciting move to downtown Wayne and the Main Line,” offers Mooney. “It fits perfectly with our ongoing expansion plans and showcases the Ballard brand in a highly visible location outside of a closed mall environment.”Wayne is one of Philadelphia’s highly affluent suburbs situated along the tracks of the Pennsylvania Railroad and is also among the nation’s wealthiest areas. The town's center was designated the Downtown Wayne Historic District in 2012.The furniture and decor brand's new location will be one of its 25 retail stores across the country. Ballard’s retail team is in the process of developing plans and acquiring permits for an extensive interior redesign of the former GAP space. Store construction will ramp up for a grand opening planned for late 2025. Look for more news later this year about the new Ballard Designs store at 132 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087.Since 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted, proprietary products. Ballard Designs is part of QVC Group which includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

