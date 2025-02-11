Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association Boosts Patient Care with Addition of Hinckley Medical’s OneWeight® and OneDose®

Integrating cutting-edge technology, like OneWeight® and OneDose® from Hinckley Medical, the Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association ensures that its responders have the best tools available to provide safe, efficient and accurate patient care. Hinckley Medical Logo

Adoption of these cutting-edge EMS tools aligns with SVAA’s mission to provide quality, evidence-based, progressive care to areas near the Town of Suffield, CT.

Integrating Hinckley Medical’s OneDose app ensures that our team has customized protocols at their fingertips, allowing for exact medication dosing based on the specific drugs we carry.” — Chief John Spencer of the Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association (SVAA) has taken a significant step in advancing prehospital patient care by adopting Hinckley Medical ’s OneWeight ambulance gurney scale and OneDose EMS protocol-workflow app. This integration reflects SVAA’s commitment to precision medicine, medication-error reduction and provider efficiency in high-stress emergency situations.“OneWeight gives our providers precise patient weights in critical situations, virtually eliminating any errors in delivering weight-based medications, particularly for pediatric patients — one of our most vulnerable populations,” said Chief John Spencer of the Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association. “Additionally, integrating the OneDose app ensures that our team has customized protocols at their fingertips, allowing for exact medication dosing based on the specific drugs we carry.”Transforming EMS Efficiency, Patient Safety and Provider ConfidenceThe OneWeight system allows for real-time weight capture directly from the ambulance gurney, streamlining weight-based dosing calculations and reducing reliance on estimations. The OneDose app further enhances protocol adherence by displaying precise, agency-customized medication dosages. Unlike generic protocol apps, OneDose provides medication guidance tailored specifically to SVAA’s available drug formulary, ensuring providers administer the correct dose every time. This not only boosts confidence in medication administration, but also reduces cognitive load during high-pressure situations, allowing providers to focus on patient care.A Collaborative Approach to EMS InnovationThe relationship between SVAA and Hinckley Medical also has fostered collaborative development. As a beta tester for OneDose’s cardiac arrest component, SVAA has provided invaluable feedback, helping to refine the application for first responders nationwide.“Working with a customer-centric company like Hinckley Medical has been phenomenal,” said Chief Spencer. “The ability to provide feedback — and have an organization listen — has been a game-changer for our team. Team suggestions have helped shape the development of OneDose, allowing us to tailor the app to better meet our needs and those of the broader EMS community too. We look forward to future collaborations that will continue advancing EMS technologies.”This collaborative approach ensures that EMS providers are not only users of cutting-edge technology, but also active participants in its evolution. By allowing frontline EMS personnel to contribute to software development, Hinckley Medical ensures that its solutions are truly responsive to the needs of the field, improving usability and functionality for providers everywhere.Commitment to Evidence-Based, High-Quality CareThe adoption of these cutting-edge tools aligns with SVAA’s mission to provide quality, evidence-based, progressive care to the community. By leveraging OneWeight and OneDose, SVAA ensures its responders are equipped with the most advanced tools available to improve patient safety and operational efficiency. The integration of these technologies supports best practices in prehospital medicine — emphasizing accuracy, efficiency and patient-centered care.In addition to enhancing emergency response, OneWeight and OneDose provide invaluable data insights that can be used to optimize EMS training and protocol development. By tracking real-world medication-administration trends and weight-based dosing accuracy, SVAA can refine its practices, ultimately benefiting the patients they serve.About Suffield Volunteer Ambulance AssociationThe Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association (SVAA) comprises more than 100 EMS clinicians who provide evidence-based, progressive and compassionate prehospital care, education and support to the Town of Suffield, CT, and surrounding communities. They are leaders in emergency medical services — recognized for delivering the highest level of patient care, advancing technology and fostering professional development. Through collaboration, innovation and dedication, SVAA is at the forefront of EMS advancements to meet evolving needs of patients and the region. www.suffieldems.org About Hinckley MedicalHinckley Medical minimizes prehospital medical errors with two innovative solutions: OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys. Designed for seamless integration or standalone use, both enhance patient care by ensuring accurate weight-based dosing and streamlined protocol adherence. www.hinckleymed.com

Hinckley Medical: OneDose® Powered by OneWeight®

