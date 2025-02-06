Stanislaus County CARE Court

Just over a year ago, Stanislaus County became one of the first in California to pilot the new CARE Court system, a judicial program which aims to help people with several mental health disorders by potentially ordering them into treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.