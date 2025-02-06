Submit Release
Report analyzes emergency department use during the LA wildfires 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Feb. 6 released a report  on emergency department use during the Los Angeles County wildfires that began Jan. 7. All-cause ED encounters in Los Angeles County initially decreased 9% after the start of wildfires, while wildfire-associated encounters increased eightfold. Wildfire-associated ED encounters peaked from the period of Jan. 7-12, aligning with worsened air quality deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups. The CDC said the initial decrease in all-cause visits could be due to evacuations; alterations in activity patterns; or residents seeking care in clinics, urgent care centers or EDs in neighboring counties. 

